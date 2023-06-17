‘Haaland has Dykes posters on his wall’: Scotland fans react to comeback victory against Norway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even the most optimistic members of the Tartan Army probably did not see that one coming.

Scotland made it three wins out of three in Group A thanks to a thrilling victory against Norway in Oslo.

Manchester City’s superstar striker Erling Haaland fired the Norwegians in front from the penalty spot but late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean gave Steve Clarke’s side a most unlikely victory and made it a 90 minutes to savour for the Tartan Army.

Unsurprisingly, the Scotland supporters were full of praise for the national team for grinding out the three points when a defeat looked inevitable.

Dave McLaren wrote: “One of our best ever results away from home I think. Hampden Park is going to be rocking on Tuesday night.”

Stuart Cruickshank joked: “I’ve just witnessed a robbery!”

Andrew Brown wasn’t expecting the thrilling finale, writing: “Rollercoaster of emotions, thought we were awful apart from Robbo and Hendry for 85 mins, then two late goals and am bouncing about the room so happy.”

Alan Downie had no doubt on what was the game’s turning point, saying: “The funniest thing is Norway subbing Haaland off to see out the game and conceding two in a matter of minutes after that.”

But spare a thought for poor Stephen Fearon who wrote: “I went to the toilet and missed both goals!”

Too much respect shown to Norway

Despite the win, Liam Lobban felt there was plenty of room for improvement.

He wrote: “Didn’t see that coming looked like we could have played for 180 minutes and not scored a goal.

“Brilliant to get the result but we showed far too much respect to an overrated team who haven’t had any significant results in the past few years.

“Georgia aren’t mugs so we can’t be expecting to turn up and win against them.”

And the goal that won it 💪#NORSCO pic.twitter.com/fLRuJ0KJu1 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 17, 2023

John Ewan tweeted: “I doubt the beer prices in Oslo will stop the party.”

Scottish singer Terry MacDermott wrote: “Utterly superb. Haaland has Dykes posters on his wall.”

Steve Mathewson wrote: “Some turnaround in the last 15. Not sure we deserved it on the overall balance of play, but we’ll take it.”

This is not your typical Scotland. The Mayor of Norwich @kennymclean66 with the late winner. pic.twitter.com/2FaCJNgfHy — FITBATWEETS (@fitbatweets) June 17, 2023

Scott McElroy wished more people could have been able to watch the match which was screened live on Viaplay.

He wrote: “It’s time to get all our national games on terrestrial TV! Let’s make sure all this generation knows all the players, just like I did. Nights like this deserve it!”