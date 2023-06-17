‘Haaland has Dykes posters on his wall’: Scotland fans react to comeback victory against Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

‘Haaland has Dykes posters on his wall’: Scotland fans react to comeback victory against Norway

Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean were on target late on as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners in Norway.

By Danny Law
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean at full time. Image: SNS.
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean at full time. Image: SNS.

Even the most optimistic members of the Tartan Army probably did not see that one coming.

Scotland made it three wins out of three in Group A thanks to a thrilling victory against Norway in Oslo.

Manchester City’s superstar striker Erling Haaland fired the Norwegians in front from the penalty spot but late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean gave Steve Clarke’s side a most unlikely victory and made it a 90 minutes to savour for the Tartan Army.

Unsurprisingly, the Scotland supporters were full of praise for the national team for grinding out the three points when a defeat looked inevitable.

Scotland fans celebrate at full time in Oslo. Image: SNS.

Dave McLaren wrote: “One of our best ever results away from home I think. Hampden Park is going to be rocking on Tuesday night.”

Stuart Cruickshank joked: “I’ve just witnessed a robbery!”

Andrew Brown wasn’t expecting the thrilling finale, writing: “Rollercoaster of emotions, thought we were awful apart from Robbo and Hendry for 85 mins, then two late goals and am bouncing about the room so happy.”

Alan Downie had no doubt on what was the game’s turning point, saying: “The funniest thing is Norway subbing Haaland off to see out the game and conceding two in a matter of minutes after that.”

But spare a thought for poor Stephen Fearon who wrote: “I went to the toilet and missed both goals!”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.

Too much respect shown to Norway

Despite the win, Liam Lobban felt there was plenty of room for improvement.

He wrote: “Didn’t see that coming looked like we could have played for 180 minutes and not scored a goal.

“Brilliant to get the result but we showed far too much respect to an overrated team who haven’t had any significant results in the past few years.

“Georgia aren’t mugs so we can’t be expecting to turn up and win against them.”

John Ewan tweeted: “I doubt the beer prices in Oslo will stop the party.”

Scottish singer Terry MacDermott wrote: “Utterly superb. Haaland has Dykes posters on his wall.”

Steve Mathewson wrote: “Some turnaround in the last 15. Not sure we deserved it on the overall balance of play, but we’ll take it.”

Scott McElroy wished more people could have been able to watch the match which was screened live on Viaplay.

He wrote: “It’s time to get all our national games on terrestrial TV! Let’s make sure all this generation knows all the players, just like I did. Nights like this deserve it!”

GALLERY: A trip to remember for the Tartan Army as Scotland stun Norway

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]