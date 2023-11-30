Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers target Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final spot

Rothie Rovers and Stonehaven will fly the flag for the north-east in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday.

They will both be looking to emulate Dyce’s achievements of a couple of seasons ago by reaching the quarter final stage of the national competition.

Both sides have home advantage against West of Scotland teams with Stonehaven hosting St Cadoc’s, who currently sit mid-table in the Premier League.

Manager Martyn Rollo said: “They’re a very strong side who have had some big wins this season and we know it’s going to be a very difficult match but this is why we play in competitions like this.

“We’re the home team and are in confident mood after winning last week in what was a very entertaining game at Fraserburgh United where we had to come from behind on three occasions and defensively we made errors that we can’t afford to this week.

“Attacking wise, we have Rob Armstrong, Nicky Gordon and Keith Horne, who won’t be fazed at all by the occasion and are all scoring regularly for us.

“We’re all looking forward to the game.”

Bellshill Athletic, who are the runaway leaders of the Third Division, travel to Rothienorman and home boss Kevin Beaton is well aware of the challenge facing his squad.

He said: “The standard is very high in the West of Scotland leagues although we’re happy to be at home again and there are potentially harder opponents left in the competition.

“The win against Bridge of Don last weekend was an important one for us as they’re an experienced, physical side and, while it was a backs to the wall performance from us in the second half, we came through unscathed.

“Signing Marc Young from Banks o’ Dee has given us added experience and with Jamie McKinnon and Murray Dawson back from suspension, we have, unusually, a full squad to choose from as opposed to the normal chopping and changing.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re really looking forward to it.”

The one other cup tie this weekend is at Heathryfold where Sunnybank face Ellon United in the second round of the Quest Engineering Cup.

Hermes look to get back on track

In the McBookie.com Premier League, leaders Hermes will be desperate to return to winning ways when they go to Colony Park while Dyce, in second and two points behind, will travel to New Advocates Park knowing that if the Lochside Park club slip up, they could go top if they take three points at East End.

At Stauff Park, bottom side Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Newmachar United while Nairn St Ninian, two points better off, welcome Maud to Showfield.

Champions Culter are on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts and at College Park, Fraserburgh United take on Bridge of Don Thistle.

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC face a potentially tricky trip to Forres Thistle while challengers Burghead Thistle are also on their travels at Longside.

At Watson Park Cruden Bay, still looking for their first point of the campaign, meet Hall Russell United, Glentanar face Dufftown at Woodside, Whitehills host free-scoring Lossiemouth United and Islavale are at home to Banchory St Ternan.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.