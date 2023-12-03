North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland edge out hosts Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland edge out hosts Orkney

Two successive wins for new Golspie boss Andrew Banks pushes his team up to sixth after weather hits the rest of the card.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Craig Gunn celebrating a goal on the pitch
Craig Gunn celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game for Golspie Sutherland against Orkney. Image: Courtesy of Keith Chalmers/Orkney Football

Golspie Sutherland moved up to sixth in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Orkney on Saturday.

The match, which was switched from Kirkwall to Stromness, was the only fixture in the division to beat the freezing weather.

It was the second game in charge for new Golspie manager Andrew Banks, whose second spell in charge began seven days previously with a stunning 8-2 victory at St Duthus.

A photo of the Orkney and Golspie Sutherland players in action North Caledonian League
Midfield action from Orkney v Golspie Sutherland in Stromness. Image: Courtesy of Keith Chalmers/Orkney Football

The visitors boosted their squad last week with the additions of Joe Anderson, Graham Macnab and Martin Banks as they seek to add more wins to their tally.

Craig Gunn’s goal on 59 minutes earned the victory for Golspie, who have played fewer games than three of the five sides above them. The result took the victors above Clachnacuddin A and Orkney in the table.

There are three games this Wednesday as Invergordon can go level on points with leaders Loch Ness if they defeat Clach reserves in Evanton.

Golspie host basement side Thurso, and it’s 10th v 11th as Alness United entertain Bonar Bridge.

 

