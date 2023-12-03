North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland edge out hosts Orkney

Golspie Sutherland moved up to sixth in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Orkney on Saturday.

The match, which was switched from Kirkwall to Stromness, was the only fixture in the division to beat the freezing weather.

It was the second game in charge for new Golspie manager Andrew Banks, whose second spell in charge began seven days previously with a stunning 8-2 victory at St Duthus.

The visitors boosted their squad last week with the additions of Joe Anderson, Graham Macnab and Martin Banks as they seek to add more wins to their tally.

Craig Gunn’s goal on 59 minutes earned the victory for Golspie, who have played fewer games than three of the five sides above them. The result took the victors above Clachnacuddin A and Orkney in the table.

There are three games this Wednesday as Invergordon can go level on points with leaders Loch Ness if they defeat Clach reserves in Evanton.

Golspie host basement side Thurso, and it’s 10th v 11th as Alness United entertain Bonar Bridge.