St Duthus set sights on third successive top-half finish in North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

St Duthus set sights on third successive top-half finish in North Caledonian League

The Tain outfit are currently fifth in the table, and face Invergordon this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan.
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan.

St Duthus manager Alan Geegan insists there is plenty his side can aim to achieve in the second half of the North Caledonian League season.

The Tain outfit are currently fifth in the table, and got 2024 off to a winning start with a 3-2 triumph over Clachnacuddin reserves last week.

Geegan has set his side the target of a third successive top-half finish since the league was restored to a regular format following the Covid pandemic, while a run in the North Caledonian Cup is also on his agenda.

He said: “The target has always been to see what we can do in this second half of the season.

“The first half was a bit of a rollercoaster for us, with a lot of experience lost. It’s just been about trying to find our feet.

“Getting that first win after the break was important.

“We want to finish as high up as we can. The end target is to finish in the top half, which would be three seasons in a row since I took over.

“That in itself is probably an achievement for Tain – looking at it historically.

“Ultimately we want to be challenging for trophies, and not being content in just being a guest at the party, so to speak.

“We have the second cup to play for, which will see us play Invergordon again.

“We will see where we are come that game, and hopefully we will be in a position to put up a challenge for us.

“It has to be the target for every team, to get their hands on some silverware.”

Invergordon pose big test for St Duthus

St Duthus host title challengers Invergordon on Saturday, who are only behind leaders Loch Ness on goal difference with a game in hand.

Having been defeated 3-0 when the sides met at the Recreation Grounds in September, Geegan is well versed on what to expect from Gary Campbell’s men.

Geegan, who is without long-term absentee Ben Bruce and has a doubt over Jack Kerr, added: “It’s always a tough game against them, regardless of the form they are in.

“They have been pretty solid this year, with the run of form they are on. Even the games they struggle in, they know how to win football matches with the experience they have got.

“We didn’t really lay a glove on them when we played them in Invergordon, so it’s in the back in our minds that we need to do ourselves a bit more justice this time around.

“We know how they will play, it’s just how we stop them. Sometimes that’s easier said than done, but we will certainly be working on the defensive side when we are without the ball.

“It will then be a case of us taking our chances if and when we get them. We are under no illusions as to how hard a game it will be.”

Loch Ness will aim to maintain their place at the summit when they host Orkney, while third-placed Halkirk United are looking to keep up their challenge at home to Inverness Athletic.

Fort William host Alness United, Clachnacuddin reserves take on Thurso, while Bonar Bridge are in home action against Golspie Sutherland.

More from Scottish Football

Culter in action against Sunnybank with Culter's Ryan Smart waiting for the ball to come into the box. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter boss eager to build on Rothie Rovers victory
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Willie Collum is set to referee Aberdeen's match against Dundee.
Paul Third: Who can blame our officials if they decide to strike again?
Scorer of Fort William's fourth goal against Bonar Bridge, Andrew Sneddon, in the thick of the action.
North Caledonian League: Sam Urquhart hits hat-trick as Loch Ness beat Halkirk United
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the year... so far
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United's McBookie Premier League relegation scrap
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Rachel Corsie: Caley Thistle Women have to try make life difficult for heavyweights Rangers…
Fort William FC manager Alan Gray,
North Caledonian League: Fort William not ruling out title push
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr holding a trophy for the North Caledonian league win
North Caledonian League: Invergordon move level on points with leaders Loch Ness

Conversation