St Duthus set sights on third successive top-half finish in North Caledonian League

St Duthus manager Alan Geegan insists there is plenty his side can aim to achieve in the second half of the North Caledonian League season.

The Tain outfit are currently fifth in the table, and got 2024 off to a winning start with a 3-2 triumph over Clachnacuddin reserves last week.

Geegan has set his side the target of a third successive top-half finish since the league was restored to a regular format following the Covid pandemic, while a run in the North Caledonian Cup is also on his agenda.

He said: “The target has always been to see what we can do in this second half of the season.

“The first half was a bit of a rollercoaster for us, with a lot of experience lost. It’s just been about trying to find our feet.

“Getting that first win after the break was important.

GOAL CLIPS

All the goals from yesterday's 3-2 win over Clachnacuddin reserves. On target for Saints:

Thomas Lewis ⚽️⚽️

Finn As-Chainey ⚽️

“We want to finish as high up as we can. The end target is to finish in the top half, which would be three seasons in a row since I took over.

“That in itself is probably an achievement for Tain – looking at it historically.

“Ultimately we want to be challenging for trophies, and not being content in just being a guest at the party, so to speak.

“We have the second cup to play for, which will see us play Invergordon again.

“We will see where we are come that game, and hopefully we will be in a position to put up a challenge for us.

“It has to be the target for every team, to get their hands on some silverware.”

Invergordon pose big test for St Duthus

St Duthus host title challengers Invergordon on Saturday, who are only behind leaders Loch Ness on goal difference with a game in hand.

Having been defeated 3-0 when the sides met at the Recreation Grounds in September, Geegan is well versed on what to expect from Gary Campbell’s men.

Geegan, who is without long-term absentee Ben Bruce and has a doubt over Jack Kerr, added: “It’s always a tough game against them, regardless of the form they are in.

“They have been pretty solid this year, with the run of form they are on. Even the games they struggle in, they know how to win football matches with the experience they have got.

NEXT FIXTURES (WEEK 21) – 13.1.24 10.1.24 – Clach 'A' v Invergordon at Grant Street Fort William v Alness (Lochaber)

Loch Ness v Orkney

St.Duthus v Invergordon

Halkirk Utd v Inverness Ath

Clach 'A' v Thurso

Bonar Bridge v Golspie 1 p.m ko unless stated

“We didn’t really lay a glove on them when we played them in Invergordon, so it’s in the back in our minds that we need to do ourselves a bit more justice this time around.

“We know how they will play, it’s just how we stop them. Sometimes that’s easier said than done, but we will certainly be working on the defensive side when we are without the ball.

“It will then be a case of us taking our chances if and when we get them. We are under no illusions as to how hard a game it will be.”

Loch Ness will aim to maintain their place at the summit when they host Orkney, while third-placed Halkirk United are looking to keep up their challenge at home to Inverness Athletic.

Fort William host Alness United, Clachnacuddin reserves take on Thurso, while Bonar Bridge are in home action against Golspie Sutherland.