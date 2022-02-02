Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach settles into life in the top flight thanks to Dons teammates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach has settled into life with the Dons and is relishing the opportunity to prove herself in the top flight.

Meach signed for Aberdeen Women from second-tier Dundee United in November and made her SWPL 1 debut between the sticks a month later in the 2-1 win at Hamilton.

She has started in all of the Dons’ three games since the Christmas break, making a total of four appearances in all competitions so far.

The 19-year-old shot stopper kept a clean sheet against Hearts and helped her side secure back-to-back wins when Aberdeen defeated Glasgow Women in the cup days later.

Meach made the step up from SWPL 2 in signing for Aberdeen, and feels she has adapted well to the demands of the top flight.

“The physicality of the game is different in SWPL 1 so it’s been a complete step up,” Meach said.

“The shots are definitely harder to save, but I love that so I’ll take it any day.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve loved just flying about.

“I’ve grown in confidence with myself that I know I can play at this level alongside the team that’s around me.”

Meach, who won the SWF Save of the Year Award in 2019 and has represented Scotland at under-15, 16, 17 and 19 level, credits her teammates for making her feel settled on and off the pitch.

She said: “I was a bit nervous coming into the team, but I feel like I’ve settled well and definitely feel like part of the team now.

“It felt like coming into a family here at Aberdeen.

“It was so easy to feel part of the team because everyone was so welcoming and supportive.

“Being a goalkeeper can be really lonely and if a goal goes in you think everyone is going to be looking at you but we’re all in the same frame of mind that if a goal goes in, it’s on all of us.

“It’s not just one player, the girls are 100% behind you because we’re all one team.”

That support extends to within the Aberdeen goalkeeping union which includes Gail Gilmour, Anna Blanchard (on loan at Montrose) and youth goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

With all four shot stoppers aged between 16 and 20, Meach believes their backing for one another is vital as they start to make important strides in their football careers.

She added: “I think it’s good for us all because it keeps us pushing to be the best we can be.

“We’re all quite young and around about the same age so we bounce off each other and we all know what each other can be going through on a game day.”

Top dog test

With ambitions of one day getting a senior Scotland call-up, Meach knew that playing in the top flight was too good a chance to pass up on when Aberdeen came calling.

The bad weather put a halt to the possibility of Meach making her bow against one of Scotland’s professional sides as Aberdeen Women’s clash with Rangers was postponed.

However, she might not have to wait long to come up against one of the top dogs as the Dons host Hibernian this weekend.

🔴 Our next match is this Sunday as we take on @HibernianWomen at the Balmoral Stadium. ⌚️ Kick off, 4pm. pic.twitter.com/RBxoGnRLeh — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) January 31, 2022

The young goalkeeper knows that it will be a challenge for her and her team, but is one she’s relishing.

“It helps knowing every time we go up against the tops dogs that we will be the underdog. It gives us more of that fight and for us to stick together,” Meach added.

“I can’t wait to test myself against those kind of teams with the calibre of players they have.

“I’ll be tested with all the shots coming in so I’ll have to be on top of my game.

“It’s a good challenge for me to prove myself.”