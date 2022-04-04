Disappointment at Scottish Cup exit shows how far we’ve come, says Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Disappointment at Scottish Cup exit shows how far we’ve come, says Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore

By Sophie Goodwin
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Clarissa Larisey in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Clarissa Larisey in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen Women were knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the quarter-finals, but Eilidh Shore believes that their disappointment has to be taken as a sign of the club’s progress.

The Dons reached the quarter-final stage after 4-2 wins against SWPL 2 opposition Glasgow Women and SWPL 1 side Spartans in the previous rounds.

But Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side won’t be in the hat for the semi-final, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the result, there were spells over the 90 minutes where Aberdeen impressed and matched up with Celtic’s fully professional squad.

And Shore reckons that leaving the pitch disappointed about being put out of the cup by one of the best teams in the country is a sign of how much the club has progressed.

The midfielder said: “We gave them a strong game, but we knew it was going to be tough.

“It does show how far we’ve come – these are top teams that are training full time.

“For us to compete with Celtic for 90 minutes just shows the progress we’ve made and hopefully we can develop that further for the rest of this season.

“And then, even looking forward to next season, can we push ourselves even more.”

Focus moves back to SWPL 1

Aberdeen’s focus will now be set on their SWPL 1 campaign, where they sit fifth in the table with six games to go.

Their remaining fixtures include meetings with Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs and Partick Thistle – teams they have already beaten this season.

“They’re always good games against those teams and that’s who we’re closely competing with rather than the top few sides,” Shore explained.

“It’s games where both teams on the pitch will be wanting to win – there’s no doubt about that – and we’ll be looking to get all three points.”

However, there will also be clashes on the road against SWPL 1’s top-two sides, Glasgow City and Rangers.

Shore added: “It’ll be a tough run to the end of the season playing some of the top teams in the league, so we’ll work hard in training and prepare for that.

“We’ve got to end the season strong and try to get points on the board to finish where we want to be in the table.”

