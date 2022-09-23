‘We’re not a million miles away’: Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith backs squad ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’re not a million miles away’: Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith backs squad ahead of Celtic clash

By Sophie Goodwin
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:29 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith says his squad are “not a million miles away” from where they need to be to start winning games in SWPL 1.

The Dons have picked up just one point from their opening five games of the campaign, which came in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium.

In contrast, at this point last year, Aberdeen had seven points on the board, after winning two games, against Partick and Hamilton, and drawing with Spartans.

Beith’s side host second-placed Celtic, who have not dropped points or conceded so far this season, at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Aberdeen co-manager admits his side have been affected by their current run of form, but Beith believes they are more than capable of turning things around.

He said: “Everyone’s confidence is probably a little bit low – they’re in a position that we don’t want to be in, and one we’re not used to as well.

“But at the same time, we don’t feel like we’re a million miles away. It’s frustrating because with our games so far, you know, on another day you win or pick up points.

“So we’re not a million miles away, but every time you don’t win a game or you don’t get that result it adds a bit of pressure. It starts to look and feel worse than it is.

“Of course, we’d rather be in a better place, but we’re still really mindful that we’re early on in the season. We’ve only played the five games so far.

“We’re still a good team, with good players. Things just aren’t clicking and coming together at this moment in time, but the girls have the capabilities – we know that.

“We’re positive about everything, but we can’t hide the fact there are things we need to improve on. We’re all committed and want to be doing better.

“As coaches and players we’re working hard, so we need to keep persevering. It’s just going to take that win to get us going on a little run – and that’s our objective.”

A challenge against an ‘improved’ Celtic side

Celtic, who won the cup double last season, are one of three sides in SWPL 1, all of whom are full-time and professional, that are yet to drop points this season.

Beith knows his side can expect a difficult game against the Glasgow side but believes it could be a great opportunity to get their first win of the season.

He explained: “I think Celtic have improved and kicked on, but we were 1-0 up against them for most of the game in Airdrie last season.

“Sometimes these are the games you need to kick things off, but of course, we know the task is huge. We know it’s going to be difficult.

Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell in action against Celtic last season.

“But the one thing you do get confidence from is working hard, putting a shift in, and sticking together as a team, and that’s what we’ll do on Sunday.

“We don’t go in with fear. We go in with hope and a will to win. We’re going in fully expecting to get something out of the game.”

Aberdeen Women v Celtic kicks off at Balmoral Stadium at 4pm on Sunday. Entry is £5 for adults and free for under-16s.

