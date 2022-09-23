‘We’re not a million miles away’: Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith backs squad ahead of Celtic clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith says his squad are “not a million miles away” from where they need to be to start winning games in SWPL 1.

The Dons have picked up just one point from their opening five games of the campaign, which came in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium.

In contrast, at this point last year, Aberdeen had seven points on the board, after winning two games, against Partick and Hamilton, and drawing with Spartans.

Beith’s side host second-placed Celtic, who have not dropped points or conceded so far this season, at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Aberdeen co-manager admits his side have been affected by their current run of form, but Beith believes they are more than capable of turning things around.

He said: “Everyone’s confidence is probably a little bit low – they’re in a position that we don’t want to be in, and one we’re not used to as well.

“But at the same time, we don’t feel like we’re a million miles away. It’s frustrating because with our games so far, you know, on another day you win or pick up points.

“So we’re not a million miles away, but every time you don’t win a game or you don’t get that result it adds a bit of pressure. It starts to look and feel worse than it is.

TABLES | With 5⃣ games played, here's the current SWPL table ⬇@CelticFCWomen, @MotherwellWomen, and @spartansfcwomen all climb with victories today ⬆ pic.twitter.com/pDY5wyMwlr — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) September 18, 2022

“Of course, we’d rather be in a better place, but we’re still really mindful that we’re early on in the season. We’ve only played the five games so far.

“We’re still a good team, with good players. Things just aren’t clicking and coming together at this moment in time, but the girls have the capabilities – we know that.

“We’re positive about everything, but we can’t hide the fact there are things we need to improve on. We’re all committed and want to be doing better.

“As coaches and players we’re working hard, so we need to keep persevering. It’s just going to take that win to get us going on a little run – and that’s our objective.”

A challenge against an ‘improved’ Celtic side

Celtic, who won the cup double last season, are one of three sides in SWPL 1, all of whom are full-time and professional, that are yet to drop points this season.

Beith knows his side can expect a difficult game against the Glasgow side but believes it could be a great opportunity to get their first win of the season.

He explained: “I think Celtic have improved and kicked on, but we were 1-0 up against them for most of the game in Airdrie last season.

“Sometimes these are the games you need to kick things off, but of course, we know the task is huge. We know it’s going to be difficult.

“But the one thing you do get confidence from is working hard, putting a shift in, and sticking together as a team, and that’s what we’ll do on Sunday.

“We don’t go in with fear. We go in with hope and a will to win. We’re going in fully expecting to get something out of the game.”

Aberdeen Women v Celtic kicks off at Balmoral Stadium at 4pm on Sunday. Entry is £5 for adults and free for under-16s.