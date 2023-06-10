Rachel Corsie: Lessons can be learned by the regressive decision to make Reading FC Women a part-time team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Lessons can be learned by the regressive decision to make Reading FC Women a part-time team

This drastic move feels like the women's team are taking the biggest hit - and are suffering - because of the club's struggles, writes the Scotland and Aston Villa captain.

Rachel Corsie in action against Reading, who will now be a part-time team following their relegation from the WSL. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

Reading FC scaling back their women’s team has got alarm bells ringing.

Earlier this week, the club announced their women’s team would now be operating in a part-time model following their relegation from the WSL.

Reading have been a staple in WSL and played an important part in the league’s growth over the last decade. The club have had top players turn out for them and I know other teams and players in the league really respect them.

It was disappointing to see them relegated and that on its own will have been a very difficult thing for the players and staff to go through.

But to have that compounded with the news of the women’s team going part-time is really sad.

It is understandable why the club feel operational changes need to be made due to  recent financial struggles and the men and women’s teams’ relegation, but the effect of moving part-time will be devastating for Kelly Chambers and her side.

There remains unknowns as to how this will affect players and staff. It’s a decision which has a considerable real-life impact for all of those involved.

The statement released by the club described how it was becoming more and more difficult to fund the women’s team due to the growth of the game.

And I understand Reading have tried to cut costs elsewhere, but this drastic move feels like the women’s team are taking the biggest hit – and are suffering – because of the club’s struggles.

If you have a women’s team, you should have the same ambitions and values for that team as you do for all of your programmes, such as the men’s team and the academy.

Moving the women’s team to a part-time model doesn’t suggest that the club’s values, certainly towards the women, are aligned with being successful and progressive.

The Championship is an intensely competitive league and with only one promotion spot up for grabs, a part-time Reading side will find it even more difficult to get themselves back playing at the highest level.

It’s a slippery slope for Reading at the minute and I think their situation will have acted as a bit of a warning sign for some other clubs.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers. Image: Shutterstock.

The framework clubs choose to operate in can bring success, but it can also be very vulnerable. I think some will be reflecting on how sustainable their models actually are.

With the women’s game in Scotland currently in a different stage of its progress, SWPL clubs can also learn from Reading’s current circumstances.

Some clubs might use it as a reason – and I hope they wouldn’t – to restrict investing more into their women’s team because they are wary of a similar situation happening to them.

But you might find the opposite – clubs might ensure they have a sustainable and robust strategy that ensures they are successful, rather than having to even consider regression.

Mya Christie leaving Aberdeen for Hibernian an interesting move

It had already been announced Mya Christie had left Aberdeen and we now have confirmation that her destination is SWPL 1 rivals Hibernian.

She has joined newly-appointed Grant Scott’s side on a two-year full-time contract and I’m sure the prospect of being a professional footballer was an enticing factor for the 18-year-old’s move.

Aberdeen will be disappointed to lose her, but her exit has thrown up some questions about the Dons’ strategy on retaining some of their most promising talent.

The players should feel valued and the club should be offering everything they can within their resources so players are inclined to choose and stay with Aberdeen.

Other than a full-time contract, I’m not sure what Hibernian has offered Mya that Aberdeen wouldn’t have the resources to do, but in her interview she said she hopes to develop more as a player – and I do hope that works out for her.

And with key players like Mya, Millie Urquhart and captain Loren Campbell leaving, Aberdeen will need to replace them. They need to make sure the club is an exciting proposition for players to come to.

The Dons are the only club within such a big geographical area to play at the highest level and they should be capitalising on that.

There needs to be an incentive for players to want to play for Aberdeen, rather than just wanting to play for Aberdeen. That might be a paid contract, but there are other resources and facilities – such as the universities – the club should tap into to make itself and the city a more attractive option.

