Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures

Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke’s SWF Championship fixtures have been announced ahead of the new campaign starting on August 20.

Caley Thistle will begin their season away to Greenock Morton, while Westdyke travel to Edinburgh to face Hutchison Vale.

Inverness host Ayr United on August 27 for their first home game, as Westdyke welcome Morton to Westhill in their first home clash.

The two north clubs will first face each other on October 29 with Westdyke at home, with the reverse fixture being played in Inverness on March 17.

Like last season, the Championship will split, and in the final round of games before the league breakaway, on March 24, Caley Thistle will face Hutchison Vale on the road and Westdyke host newcomers Edinburgh City.

This season will be Westdyke’s first campaign in the national third-tier, following promotion from League One after beating Falkirk in the play-offs, with the club having previously played in the SWF Championship north,

Inverness finished fifth in the Championship last term with 45 points.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell said of the fixture announcement: “This season could be even more exciting as we continue to develop the women’s pyramid, bolstered by new additions who have competed hard for the right to enter the national leagues and play at a higher level.”