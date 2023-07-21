Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke find out SWF Championship fixtures

Westdyke will play their maiden campaign in the restructured national third-tier following promotion from SWF League One.

By Sophie Goodwin
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women against Rossvale in the Championship last season.
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women against Rossvale in the Championship last season.

Caley Thistle Women and Westdyke’s SWF Championship fixtures have been announced ahead of the new campaign starting on August 20.

Caley Thistle will begin their season away to Greenock Morton, while Westdyke travel to Edinburgh to face Hutchison Vale.

Inverness host Ayr United on August 27 for their first home game, as Westdyke welcome Morton to Westhill in their first home clash.

The two north clubs will first face each other on October 29 with Westdyke at home, with the reverse fixture being played in Inverness on March 17.

Like last season, the Championship will split, and in the final round of games before the league breakaway, on March 24, Caley Thistle will face Hutchison Vale on the road and Westdyke host newcomers Edinburgh City.

Westdyke’s promotion-winning captain Emma Murray. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

This season will be Westdyke’s first campaign in the national third-tier, following promotion from League One after beating Falkirk in the play-offs, with the club having previously played in the SWF Championship north, 

Inverness finished fifth in the Championship last term with 45 points.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell said of the fixture announcement: “This season could be even more exciting as we continue to develop the women’s pyramid, bolstered by new additions who have competed hard for the right to enter the national leagues and play at a higher level.”

