Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic clash

Celtic travel north to Balmoral Stadium with a 100% record in the SWPL this season, while Aberdeen sit fifth with 12 points after seven games.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen.
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen insists the Dons will have moved on from a heavy midweek defeat to Hibernian when they host Celtic on Sunday.

The Reds succumbed to a 5-0 defeat against Hibs on Wednesday night, which was their heaviest loss of the SWPL season.

Aberdeen can’t afford to dwell on the defeat, says the skipper, who has urged her side to “move on” from the Hibs result and focus on what they can do better to secure a more positive result against Fran Alonso’s side.

Celtic travel north to Balmoral Stadium with a 100% record in the SWPL this season, while Aberdeen sit fifth with 12 points after seven games.

Hanssen said: “We have had a flying start to the season and, despite the result, we need to look at how we performed against Hibs because we did play well at times.

“But we need to move on from the result now and forget about it quickly.

“We will need to have quicker reactions against Celtic. We had some really good spells in possession (against Hibs), but when we lost the ball we just did not react quickly enough.

“Against Celtic we will need do be much better at that. They are a challenging team and will make it really hard for us, so we need to be prepared to run.”

Hanssen says battling display a positive to take forward

Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match against Hearts.
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Hanssen believes the defeat against Hibs was an unfair reflection of Aberdeen and the captain wants her side to take positives from aspects of the performance.

However, the disappointment extended beyond the result as goalkeeper Faye Kirby and midfielder Laura Holden came off injured, with the former confirmed to be out for the Celtic clash.

Teenage defender Madison Finnie will also be missing against Celtic due to suspension, having been shown a straight red card against Hibs.

Hanssen said: “I don’t think 5-0 reflects how we played, especially in the first half.

“The first 30 minutes I thought we played really well. We had clear chances, but we just didn’t convert them.

“The first chance they have they go and score and it’s 1-0, even then we were still well in the game, but because of the way the game went and how things happened (injuries and sending off), it plays a part in conceding more goals.

“The only thing we can do then is not give up and keep working hard for each other.

“The girls did that really well and gave everything until the final whistle, and that was all I could ask for.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden
Rachel Corsie: Why there is positive buzz around Scotland Women ahead of Nations League…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Hamilton Accies in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Bayley Hutchison hoping Aberdeen Women goal-scoring form can secure Scotland U23 call-up
Aberdeen Women player Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women playing with confidence, says Francesca Ogilvie
Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates her goal in Aberdeen's win over Hamilton Accies.
Clint Lancaster delighted as Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back victories with 4-0 win over Hamilton…
Aimee Black in action for Aberdeen against Montrose in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season

Conversation