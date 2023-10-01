Clint Lancaster putting little pressure on Aberdeen Women for Sky Sports Cup clash with Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clint Lancaster putting little pressure on Aberdeen Women for Sky Sports Cup clash with Hibernian

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Clint Lancaster is putting little pressure on Aberdeen Women for their second round Sky Sports Cup clash with Hibernian.

The SWPL teams enter the competition on Sunday, with the Dons travelling to Meadowbank to face Grant Scott’s side.

It was only a fortnight ago when the two teams met in the league and the Hibees prevailed as 5-0 winners following a difficult evening for the Dons, who endured injuries and a sending off.

Before the international break, Aberdeen suffered successive defeats in the SWPL: against Hibs and a 4-0 home loss to Celtic.

And Lancaster believes the cup contest against last season’s League Cup runner- up is a good opportunity for a fresh start.

The Dons manager said: “The cup game is probably a good thing to come back to because there is a a little less pressure on us.

“The priority for us, and like most teams, is the league, so the cup is a good match for me to maybe give some players – who haven’t had the chance to play – more minutes.

“We’ve had some girls away on international duty so maybe we can look at resting some of them, too.

Aberdeen Women manager delivers a post-match team talk.
Aberdeen Women manager delivers a post-match team talk. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s just a chance for a little bit of rotation and a chance to see some of the other ones who haven’t had the chance to start.

“But it’s an opportunity for us to go down there and have a really good go at Hibs.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and they might be thinking the same because they will be aiming to push on in the top four in the league, so I’d expect both teams to be slightly changed from the 5-0 defeat.”

Lancaster hopes side can right wrongs upon their return to the capital by securing a positive result, but believes the scoreline last time around was an unfair reflection of his side’s performance.

He added: “We’d love to put things right in regard to beating them and getting into the next round of the competition.

“We have to play as well as we can because we’re good enough (to win). We played really well against them last time, but everything that could go against us went against us in that match.

“It’s a fresh start and will need to go down there and start the game as well as we can.

“We have to take our chances. We created plenty of chances against them last time, but we didn’t take them – so if we can do that this time, let’s see what will happen.”

