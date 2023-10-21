Aberdeen Women’s game against Partick Thistle postponed due to Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women’s game against Partick Thistle postponed due to Storm Babet

The fixture is one of three postponements from Sunday's SWPL card.

By Andy Skinner
Francesca Ogilvie goes up against Cheryl McCulloch during an Aberdeen Women match against Partick Thistle Women. Image: Paul Glendell
Francesca Ogilvie goes up against Cheryl McCulloch during an Aberdeen Women match against Partick Thistle Women. Image: Paul Glendell

Aberdeen Women’s SWPL game against Partick Thistle on Sunday has been postponed due to Storm Babet.

The SWPL had issued a statement on Friday confirming they would monitor the weekend card, in the midst of numerous severe weather warnings around the country.

The Dons’ home game against Partick is one of three matches which has now been called off, along with Montrose’s trip to Glasgow City and Spartans’ match against Dundee United.

Matches between Celtic and Rangers, Hibernian and Hamilton Accies, along with Hearts’ game against Motherwell are all still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Clint Lancaster’s Reds side were aiming to bounce back, after narrowly being defeated 3-2 in a thrilling match against Glasgow City last weekend.

Aberdeen are next scheduled to be in action on November 5 away to Motherwell.

 

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
Nadine Hanssen of Aberdeen Women during the 3-2 loss againt Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason delighted with 'rewarding' start to season after three…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen Women's double ACL blow a harsh reminder of the need for…
2
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden confirmed as Dons' second ACL casualty from ONE game
Hibernian's Mya Christie.
Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie on embracing life as a professional footballer with…
Post Thumbnail
North sides discover opponents in the Women's Scottish Cup draw

Conversation