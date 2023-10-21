Aberdeen Women’s game against Partick Thistle postponed due to Storm Babet

Aberdeen Women’s SWPL game against Partick Thistle on Sunday has been postponed due to Storm Babet.

The SWPL had issued a statement on Friday confirming they would monitor the weekend card, in the midst of numerous severe weather warnings around the country.

The Dons’ home game against Partick is one of three matches which has now been called off, along with Montrose’s trip to Glasgow City and Spartans’ match against Dundee United.

Matches between Celtic and Rangers, Hibernian and Hamilton Accies, along with Hearts’ game against Motherwell are all still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Clint Lancaster’s Reds side were aiming to bounce back, after narrowly being defeated 3-2 in a thrilling match against Glasgow City last weekend.

Aberdeen are next scheduled to be in action on November 5 away to Motherwell.