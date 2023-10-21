Public safety key as Highland League card postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Public safety key as Highland League card postponed

All nine Breedon Highland League fixtures on Saturday were called off.

By Callum Law
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card

Secretary John Campbell says public safety was paramount after all of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League card was postponed.

Brechin City v Keith at Glebe Park, Formartine United v Wick Academy at North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers at Bellslea had been called off on Friday.

Rothes v Deveronvale at Mackessack Park, Forres Mechanics v Huntly at Mosset Park and Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee at the Haughs were postponed due to waterlogged pitches on Saturday morning.

However, the league then took the decision to postpone the remaining three games – Clachnacuddin v Nairn County at Grant Street Park, Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos at Grant Park and Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park.

Calls had to be made

Although the pitches may have been playable, secretary Campbell said the advice to avoid unnecessary travel in the tricky conditions caused by Storm Babet was heeded.

He said: “We were quick to make the decision to postpone three games on Friday due to the weather predictions and the red and amber weather warnings.

“Brechin was in the red area and Wick and Brora would have had to travel through the amber area.

“The decision to put those games off was quite easy, but we still had six games to look at.

“We wanted to give them every opportunity to go ahead, we looked on Friday night and took into consideration all the information we had.

“The decision was made to look into again at 9am on Saturday morning.

“By that point the weather had been worse than projected and there were ongoing concerns so the decision was made to postpone all the games.

“We made the decision mainly based on public protection and preventing unnecessary travel.

“We had three clubs who identified that their pitches were playable.

“But given the concerns we had for the safety of the general public we made the decision to cancel all games.”

Halt point reached

The fixtures will be rearranged later in the season and Campbell added: “It’s really important with everything involved in fulfilling a fixture that you give every opportunity for it to take place.

“But there comes a point when we have to take into consideration the safety of the public and help to support the emergency services and other public services by helping to prevent unnecessary travel.

“We reached that point on Saturday morning, it’s not an easy decision to advise clubs that games are going to be put off.

“But in terms of doing our bit and making sure we weren’t asking people to move about the country it was better for us to call a halt.

“Ultimately we need to keep people safe and as a league we have to do our bit to help and support public safety.”

More from Highland League

Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan additions ahead of Huntly clash
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Blair Lawrie expects Clach's clash with Nairn to be last in interim charge
WIlliam hill
Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean
Nairn County keeper Dylan Maclean dedicates North of Scotland Cup semi-final spot-kick save heroics…
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie plays upfront in Aberdeenshire League fixture for club's under-21s...…
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Watch free now: Highland League Weekly preview - Huntly aim to keep up superb…
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Dee-light for Josh Winton after securing Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed
Highland League secretary John Campbell says safety was a priority after postponing the fixture card
Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final