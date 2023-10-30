Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women must avoid Hampden horror-show after Netherlands disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women must avoid Hampden horror-show after Netherlands disappointment

Scotland were beaten 4-0 by the the Netherlands on Friday night - and will have to put in a much better display when they play the Dutch again at Hampden on Tuesday.

Scotland's Jenna Clark comes up against the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in a Uefa Nations League match.
Scotland's Jenna Clark came on as second-half substitute against the Netherlands - but should she start at Hampden? Image: Shutterstock.
By Sophie Goodwin

It may be Halloween when the Netherlands come to Glasgow on Tuesday, but Scotland Women can’t afford to be spooked by their Dutch opponents.

Scotland host the Netherlands at Hampden in the Uefa Nations League and could be haunted by the ghosts of their 4-0 defeat to the same opponents in Nijmegen on Friday night.

The search for a first Nations League win continues for Scotland and it feels like it has to happen against the Dutch on Tuesday – otherwise it puts an abundance of pressure on the final group games in December, when Scotland play England and Belgium.

It won’t be game-over if they fail to beat the Netherlands on Halloween, but we must hope there are more treats than tricks to keep Scotland’s Nations League hopes afloat.

The Nations League campaign plays an important role in qualification for the European Championships in 2025.

It is importance probably weighs heavier for Scotland, who have failed to qualify via the regular route for the last two major tournaments: the delayed 2021 Euros and 2023 World Cup.

Scotland must stay in League A, if they are to benefit from a more favourable avenue towards qualifying and returning to the Euros.

Midfield questions still unanswered?

There were big questions ahead of the eventual 4-0 defeat in the Netherlands on Friday and plenty remain unanswered after the underwhelming 90 minutes.

The midfield was the biggest talking point of all with – in normal circumstances – guaranteed starters Sam Kerr, Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert all absent due to injury.

It left Pedro Martinez Losa with a terribly unfair headache, as who might replace the somewhat irreplaceable?

Christy Grimshaw battles with the Netherlands’ Jill Roord. Image: Shutterstock.

The Spaniard opted for a midfield three of Christy Grimshaw – who is from Stonehaven – 18-year-old Kirsty MacLean and Amy Rodgers, with the latter two making their first starts for Scotland.

The three who started made sense given the absentees, but it was Martinez Losa’s substitutes at half-time which left even more questions.

Rangers youngster MacLean, who has adopted the nickname Wee Ini in homage to Spanish midfield maestro Andres Iniesta, was hooked at half-time.

As was winger Claire Emslie, despite being a rare bright spark in the opening half.

Both players had not really put a foot wrong and replacing them with Lisa Evans and Fiona Brown did not pay off as the Netherlands were able to exploit those areas after the interval.

Following the defeat, Martinez Losa has an even bigger headache ahead of the Hampden rematch.

Jenna Clark deserving of a chance from the start at Hampden

Another weak spot against the Dutch was Scotland’s defence, and all four goals came from defensive errors where the players concerned should have done better.

Sophie Howard was the hero at Hampden last month after netting a last-minute equaliser against Belgium, but the centre-back was unfortunately caught up in three of the goals in Nijmegen.

The first goal saw Danielle van de Donk lose her marker – Howard – far too easily as she tapped the ball home at the near post.

Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland Women. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f)
Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

For the second, Howard’s poor clearance from a Jill Roord effort could only reach promising talent Esmee Brugts, who made no mistake in firing the rebounded chance in the back of the net from 12 yards out.

And for the third, Howard was caught too far out of position, leaving skipper Rachel Corsie with the difficult task to catch Lineth Beerensteyn after a long ball forward – and the Dutch forward finished the move off with a lob to make it 3-0.

There is a young centre-back, Jenna Clark, waiting in the wings who has started her first season in the FA WSL with new club Liverpool to high praise.

The former Glasgow City defender has impressed since moving south putting in player-of-the-match performances and a WSL player-of-the-month nomination for October.

She came on as a 81st-minute substitute against the Netherlands and there were glimpses of what she can offer even in the cameo appearance.

Clark returns to the squad this camp after captaining the under-23s last month, and I have previously thought she was not quite ready for a regular place in the senior starting XI.

But something needs to change, and Clark, 22, has certainly shown in recent times she has improved and can mix it against some of the best there is.

On her competitive debut, at an Emirates stadium packed with more than 54,000 fans, Clark was hailed for her display as Liverpool secured a shock 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Lineth Beerensteyn takes on Scotland Women defender Sophie Howard. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186o)
Lineth Beerensteyn takes on Scotland defender Sophie Howard. Image: Shutterstock.

It does not feel like a gamble, or trial and error, to put Clark in from the start – to me, it feels like fixing something that looks broken and using what you have at your disposal to do that.

The Netherlands are a top side, so to take points from them is always going to be a difficult ask, but I do feel Scotland have the capability to do so.

If Scotland are to stay in contention in League A they must be much improved from Friday night’s defeat – or it could end up being a fright night for those in dark blue.

More from Women's Football

Scotland Women international midfielder Lisa Evans. (Image: SNS.)
Scotland Women need to improve for second part of Dutch double-header - Lisa Evans
Craig Dishington has died while on a holiday in Iceland.
'One of life's gems': Clachnacuddin Women's boss dies on holiday in Iceland
Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland Women. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f)
Scotland Women: Rachel Corsie reckons they can still compete with best despite 4-0 loss…
Netherlands players congratulate Danielle van de Donk after she scores the opener in their Uefa Women's Nations League tie with Scotland. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186d)
Scotland Women suffer tough night as Netherlands triumph 4-0 in Nations League tie
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship…
Scotland Women's starting XI for the opening Uefa Nations League match against England in September.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women ready for challenge of Nations League double-header with the Netherlands
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ex-captain Loren Campbell reflects on Aberdeen Women's season so far and picks her stand-out…
Francesca Ogilvie goes up against Cheryl McCulloch during an Aberdeen Women match against Partick Thistle Women. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen Women's game against Partick Thistle postponed due to Storm Babet
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…

Conversation