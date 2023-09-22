Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw

Pedro Martinez Losa's side battled against the reigning European champions, but fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match. Image: PA.

Christy Grimshaw believes Scotland Women should be proud of their battling display in their Uefa Nations League 2-1 defeat to England.

Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave England a 2-0 lead before Kirsty Hanson halved the deficit with the last touch of the first half at the Stadium of Light.

Scotland put in a battling display against the European champions, and one that Grimshaw – who grew up in Stonehaven – believes showed encouraging signs.

She said: “We’re disappointed and that says a lot about the team we are now. We’re disappointed not to get a point or even the three points.

“The way we played, especially in the second half, we really took it to them and had the confidence to play and press them high.

“We should be proud of ourselves, but again, disappointed not to get a point.

“We’ve been working really hard, starting to understand everything and it is all coming together.

“England are not an easy team to play against, especially in front of a full stadium. I’m proud that we worked hard and I’m proud of the girls.”

Performance reflects mentality

Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Kirsty Hanson pulled a goal back for Scotland in the 2-1 Nations League defeat against England. Image: Shutterstock.

Grimshaw believes Scotland were unlucky not to come away with a result after a second-half display where she felt her side were in control.

The midfielder added: “I’m a little bit biased, but after the second half we had, we had more chances and we played really well.

“We had control of the ball and control of the game. We were nicking the ball off them in their defensive third.

“It says a lot about our mentality and the team we’ve become now. They are World Cup finalists and European champions – and we’re disappointed.”

Scotland return to Nations League action against Belgium, who beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday night, at Hampden on Tuesday.

Grimshaw said: “If we perform the way we did (against England), especially in the second half – I think we can perform against any team in the world.

“We’re a great team on and off the pitch and I think that is starting to show with the way we are starting to play.

“We absolutely should not be scared of anyone and we’ll take it to any team that comes to Hampden, especially with our home support.”

