Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw

Christy Grimshaw believes Scotland Women should be proud of their battling display in their Uefa Nations League 2-1 defeat to England.

Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave England a 2-0 lead before Kirsty Hanson halved the deficit with the last touch of the first half at the Stadium of Light.

Scotland put in a battling display against the European champions, and one that Grimshaw – who grew up in Stonehaven – believes showed encouraging signs.

She said: “We’re disappointed and that says a lot about the team we are now. We’re disappointed not to get a point or even the three points.

“The way we played, especially in the second half, we really took it to them and had the confidence to play and press them high.

“We should be proud of ourselves, but again, disappointed not to get a point.

“We’ve been working really hard, starting to understand everything and it is all coming together.

“England are not an easy team to play against, especially in front of a full stadium. I’m proud that we worked hard and I’m proud of the girls.”

Performance reflects mentality

Grimshaw believes Scotland were unlucky not to come away with a result after a second-half display where she felt her side were in control.

The midfielder added: “I’m a little bit biased, but after the second half we had, we had more chances and we played really well.

“We had control of the ball and control of the game. We were nicking the ball off them in their defensive third.

“It says a lot about our mentality and the team we’ve become now. They are World Cup finalists and European champions – and we’re disappointed.”

Scotland return to Nations League action against Belgium, who beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday night, at Hampden on Tuesday.

Grimshaw said: “If we perform the way we did (against England), especially in the second half – I think we can perform against any team in the world.

“We’re a great team on and off the pitch and I think that is starting to show with the way we are starting to play.

“We absolutely should not be scared of anyone and we’ll take it to any team that comes to Hampden, especially with our home support.”