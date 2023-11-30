Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore explains reason behind withdrawal from Scotland U23s squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore explains reason behind withdrawal from Scotland U23s squad

The 21-year-old was involved in the first under-23s camp in September when Scotland played Australia in Italy.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore has explained why she made herself unavailable for selection for this week’s Scotland under-23s camp.

The 21-year-old and team-mate Bayley Hutchison, who are students at Robert Gordon University, made themselves unavailable for selection due to having exams.

The Dons duo were both originally selected for the camp which will see Scotland take on the Netherlands in Spain on Friday, but they made the difficult decision to withdraw.

Shore and Hutchison were first called up to the under-23s squad in September, with the former starting against Australia while the latter missed out on the match due to illness.

Shore explained: “We both got the email saying we had been picked for this camp, but with the time it fell, for us, it was probably the worst time because we have exams.

“Unfortunately, we had to say we couldn’t go. It wasn’t a decision that was made straight away and I took a few days to go away and think about it all.

“But not only did I think it would affect the university side of it, I thought it might impact my football while I was away because I would bet there worrying about uni.”

Eilidh Shore, left, and Bayley Hutchison, centre, withdrew from Scotland U23s selection due to having exams at university. Image: Shutterstock.

The midfielder, who is a fourth year accountancy and finance student, says having to balance her studies alongside football is not something she is unfamiliar with.

Shore added: “This is not the first time and because we’re still part-time we have to think of life outside of football and for me, just now, that is university.

“I am in my fourth year so it’s important I focus on trying to get my degree because there will also be life after football and I will need something else to fall back on.

“It is important just now to not only prioritise football, although I would obviously rather be doing that, because I do have to have preparing for the future in the back of my mind.”

Shore keen for Scotland chance again as she reflects on first camp

Although she is missing the camp, Shore hopes to feature for Scotland under-23s again after a valuable debut in the autumn.

She said: “It was a great experience going away in September and being away with all the girls and playing against top opposition in Australia.

“You notice the step up. The last time I was away with Scotland was under-19s, so you notice the difference in level in the training and in the matches.

“When we knew we would be playing the Netherlands this time, who are another top team, I was disappointed to miss it because those kind of opportunities don’t come around as often as you’d like.

“When the option is there you obviously want to go for it. I can’t go away with the team this time around, but hopefully there are more chances again in the future.”

Despite a heavy 13-0 defeat to Celtic in their last SWPL outing, the Aberdeen midfielder believes the signs of how the team have improved this season under Clint Lancaster are clear.

Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Glasgow City
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen against Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons sit seventh in the league with 18 points – having won six of their 14 games – while this time last term the Reds were sitting second bottom with seven points after 11 matches played.

Shore said: “When you reflect on the season so far, we’re obviously doing a lot better than we were.

“You can see we have adapted to the new style of play since Clint has come in and some players have different roles, but that has worked well for us.

“It was important for us to get points on the board and even though we did go through a tough spell where we didn’t win, we bounced back from that and got important wins against Motherwell and Spartans.

“Last Sunday (against Celtic) was really disappointing for us, but on the whole it has still been a pretty positive season so far.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jenny Smith in a SWPL match.
Analysis: Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Celtic not a true reflection of squad brimming…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women suffer heaviest-ever SWPL defeat in 13-0 loss to Celtic
Caley Thistle's Kirsty Deans in SWF Championship action
Caley Thistle Women eye place in final four of SWF Championship and League One…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray.
ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women's Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior…
Chelsea forward Lauren James, right, takes on Liverpool defender Jenna Clark in a WSL match at Stamford Bridge.
Rachel Corsie: Should WSL games be broadcast during Saturday 3pm blackout?
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury - but a battle…
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help…
Image shows graphic of an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside four players - Laura Holden, Rachael Boyle, Kaylah Cruickshank and Laura Parsley - who have suffered an injury to their knee.
Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL…
Image shows graphic of a x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason, whose playing career was cut short after she suffered two serious knee injuries.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason: My ACL injury cut my playing career short…

Conversation