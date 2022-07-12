Jon Rahm hoping to reach ‘another level’ in career with Open Championship triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Rahm believes an Open Championship triumph at St Andrews would elevate his career to the next level.

Spaniard Rahm is aiming to win his first Open as he attempts to add to his maiden major title at last year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

The world number three can think of no more fitting way to achieve that feat than doing so at the home of golf in the 150th staging of the tournament.

Rahm said: “I’ve said it in interviews, in my opinion this is truly the pinnacle of golf. I don’t think it gets any better than winning at St Andrews.

“No offence to any other tournament in the world. It’s the oldest championship on the oldest course and where it all started.

“History – it’s as simple as that. I wouldn’t say there’s anything with the golf course itself, which is plenty special.

“I know The Open first started in Prestwick, but the R&A Club has been here, being part of the Scottish heritage that it is right now.

“I’ve heard multiple champions say it – I think it was Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods that both accomplished it – that you can’t really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open at St Andrews.

“It is a very selective group, and I think it’s a bit of an exaggeration, but I do know what they mean.

“It can almost put your career to another level just because how great a venue this one is.”

Seve’s 1984 triumph serves as inspiration to Rahm

Although only 27, Rahm went beyond his own years to highlight his favourite memory of the Old Course.

Rahm’s late fellow countryman Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships at St Andrews in 1984, with his “fist-pump” celebration still cherished across the game.

He added: “I don’t want to go with the obvious, but 1984 was very special for Spanish people. I’m going to go with that. That image of Seve celebrating, it’s an iconic image not only for us but for the world of golf.”

Scottish Open valuable preparation for Old Course

Rahm endured a frustrating weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance last week, with his final round 71 seeing him end five-over-par tied in 55th place.

Although he treats it as valuable links practice, Rahm knows the lay-out of the Old Course will bring unique challenges to his short game.

He added: “Luckily, there’s a reason why we played last week, being so close, because the course the last few days played similar to what this course is going to play.

“I just need to be in complete command of my golf ball out here, especially when it gets firm.

“Those margins get a little bit narrower. It’s no surprise why Tiger has played so good here. The approach into the green has been really precise otherwise you see yourself in some difficult spots.

“If there’s anything that I’ll be doing specially, it will be lag putting. You can hit greens and you can be really far away from it, so making sure your touch is there is very important.

“I’ve seen enough interviews and enough highlights to see, if you can avoid three-putts here, you’ll be putting from easily 40 yards away. If you can avoid three-putts it’s going to be a huge bonus.”