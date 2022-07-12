Jon Rahm hoping to reach ‘another level’ in career with Open Championship triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Rahm hoping to reach ‘another level’ in career with Open Championship triumph

By Andy Skinner
July 12, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 3:37 pm
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm believes an Open Championship triumph at St Andrews would elevate his career to the next level.

Spaniard Rahm is aiming to win his first Open as he attempts to add to his maiden major title at last year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

The world number three can think of no more fitting way to achieve that feat than doing so at the home of golf in the 150th staging of the tournament.

Rahm said: “I’ve said it in interviews, in my opinion this is truly the pinnacle of golf. I don’t think it gets any better than winning at St Andrews.

“No offence to any other tournament in the world. It’s the oldest championship on the oldest course and where it all started.

“History – it’s as simple as that. I wouldn’t say there’s anything with the golf course itself, which is plenty special.

Jon Rahm.

“I know The Open first started in Prestwick, but the R&A Club has been here, being part of the Scottish heritage that it is right now.

“I’ve heard multiple champions say it – I think it was Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods that both accomplished it – that you can’t really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open at St Andrews.

“It is a very selective group, and I think it’s a bit of an exaggeration, but I do know what they mean.

“It can almost put your career to another level just because how great a venue this one is.”

Seve’s 1984 triumph serves as inspiration to Rahm

Although only 27, Rahm went beyond his own years to highlight his favourite memory of the Old Course.

Rahm’s late fellow countryman Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships at St Andrews in 1984, with his “fist-pump” celebration still cherished across the game.

He added: “I don’t want to go with the obvious, but 1984 was very special for Spanish people. I’m going to go with that. That image of Seve celebrating, it’s an iconic image not only for us but for the world of golf.”

Scottish Open valuable preparation for Old Course

Rahm endured a frustrating weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance last week, with his final round 71 seeing him end five-over-par tied in 55th place.

Although he treats it as valuable links practice, Rahm knows the lay-out of the Old Course will bring unique challenges to his short game.

He added: “Luckily, there’s a reason why we played last week, being so close, because the course the last few days played similar to what this course is going to play.

Jon Rahm at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

“I just need to be in complete command of my golf ball out here, especially when it gets firm.

“Those margins get a little bit narrower. It’s no surprise why Tiger has played so good here. The approach into the green has been really precise otherwise you see yourself in some difficult spots.

“If there’s anything that I’ll be doing specially, it will be lag putting. You can hit greens and you can be really far away from it, so making sure your touch is there is very important.

“I’ve seen enough interviews and enough highlights to see, if you can avoid three-putts here, you’ll be putting from easily 40 yards away. If you can avoid three-putts it’s going to be a huge bonus.”

