‘I could have curled up in a ball and cried on Friday night’ says Robert MacIntyre following strong Open third round

By Andy Skinner
July 16, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 4:04 pm
Robert MacIntyre
Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre says his three-under-par third round relieved the stress that came with nearly missing The Open cut.

During the final stages of his second round at the Old Course, Oban’s MacIntyre knew another dropped shot would result in him missing the cut in a major for the first time in 10 appearances.

The 25-year-old revealed it was as stressful an experience as he has encountered in his career, leaving him drained come Friday evening.

Following an anxious wait in the aftermath of his round, MacIntyre did make the cut but faced a quick turnaround ahead of his 9.05am tee time with Justin De Los Santos from the Philippines.

A successful third round on Saturday, in which he recorded five birdies and two bogeys, left him three-under-par for the tournament at St Andrews.

MacIntyre said: “Friday was big for me. I’ve never been that stressed on a golf course in my life. With seven holes to go, I don’t know what was going on.

Robert MacIntyre following his second round at the 2022 Open Championship in St Andrews.

“I had to turn away from the actual fairway on 16 because there was too much going on. Fan support is absolutely brilliant, but I was feeling it.

“You’re not letting people down, but you know how much it means. There’s so many people supporting me, and it means so much to me.

“I wasn’t going to let them down because I was having a hard bit, but I was trying almost too hard.

“On Friday night I was sitting at the dinner table just slouched, I didn’t know what to do. I was trying to eat, but I was just done. I could have curled up in a ball when I finished, and cried.

“I enjoyed it today because there was no consequence. I was hitting shots I wouldn’t have hit like yesterday.

“For instance, on 16 I hit bang driver down the left. Whereas yesterday I had to turn away on that hole because I just had to switch off from golf for a second to give me a bit of peace.”

More woes at 13th for Oban golfer

MacIntyre’s third round included another bogey at the 13th hole, where he has dropped four shots during the course of the week so far.

He admits his navigation of the Old Course is still a work in progress, adding: “It’s golf. Some holes you love. Some holes you hate. I’m afraid that’s one that I hate.

“Obviously I’m wanting to compete every time I tee it up, but I’ve not mastered The Old Course yet. I don’t know quite how to play a few holes, and it’s driving me insane right now.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre putts on the 7th green during day three of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

“I made every cut, I’ve finished top ten twice, but I’ve not challenged yet. But I’m only 25.”

MacIntyre eagerly anticipating Sunday finale

Having eased the strain on himself with a three-under-par 69 on Saturday, MacIntyre is now relishing the opportunity to finish with a flourish in his closing round.

MacIntyre added: “Just go at it again. Be sensible on certain holes, depending on pin positions.

“I played some great holes out there. At 12, I had a great tee shot onto the green, and I’ve got no putt. I just couldn’t try and get it next to the hole. I had to smash it 20 feet past the hole.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre tees off the 9th during day three of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

“It’s like that. You’ve got to take what you get out there. It’s one of those golf courses when it’s as firm as that, it just depends where they put the pins.

“I saw some pins this week that I never thought I’d see. They put them there, and it’s just absolutely brutal.

“Tomorrow is going to be absolutely brilliant. Hopefully I’ll go out a bit later and hopefully shoot a bit lower than today and get the crowd going.”

