Colin Montgomerie on Scotland’s Ryder Cup hopefuls, Greig Hutcheon’s Champions Tour bid and Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough LPGA Tour win

Colin Montgomerie is optimistic Scotland will be represented when Luke Donald picks his European team for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Stephen Gallacher was the last Scot to play in the Ryder Cup when he teed up at Gleneagles in 2014.

Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre have been included in the Great Britain and Ireland side to face Continental Europe in next month’s Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Montgomerie, who played in the Ryder Cup on eight occasions and captained Europe to victory in 2010, believes there are several Scots capable of pushing for Donald’s 12-man team in Italy.

He said: “When you think about the success enjoyed by Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson – four players who have won on the DP World Tour in the last 16 months.

“That is great for Scottish golf. They are helping each other along and wanting to beat each other.

“It is a much healthier position on the tour than it has been.

“Robert MacIntyre won (the Italian Open) on the golf course that will host the Ryder Cup which stands him in good stead for selection.

“We haven’t had a Ryder Cup player from Scotland for the last two or three so it is about time we had one or two.

“Hopefully they can take the next step. They have won on tour, now it is about trying to get in that team.

“That is another step forward and they have to push to get into that top 12 in Europe.

“The whole reason behind the Hero Cup is for Luke Donald and his assistants to have a look at the players in a practice run for Italy and see who can handle the pressure.

“The Hero Cup is a vital addition and it will help the European team cause very much when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

“Let’s hope we have some Scots involved by the time it comes around.”

While Montgomerie believes the signs are promising at the top of Scottish men’s golf, he says Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour was a major highlight of 2022.

Dryburgh, who grew up in Westhill, claimed her first LPGA Tour win with success at the Toto Japan Classic in November.

He said: “Gemma’s victory was fantastic. She also did extremely well in the last event in the CME Group Tour Championship (finishing tied seventh).

“Hopefully she can continue that good form next year.”

Montgomerie, meanwhile, hopes to be joined by Toprhins golfer Greig Hutcheon on the PGA Champions Tour next season.

The Tartan Tour stalwart is taking part in the final stage of Champions Tour Q School this week and has admitted it would be “life-changing” for him if he bags one of the five cards on offer.

Montgomerie said: “There are only five spots for full cards so it is very tough.

“Thousands start the qualification process for the Champions Tour and there are only five exemption spots.

“You feel that if you make a bogey the whole field are jumping ahead of you.

“As Greig says, it could be a life-changer for him.

“You would have the opportunity to play some wonderful courses and whatever you say about America they do golf extremely well.

“The entertainment business is first class as is the manicured nature of the courses and the way the tournament is run by the PGA Tour. That is why it is called the PGA Champions Tour because it is the same agronomy team and rules officials.

“It is a fabulous place to play. I am about to start my 10th year. We wish him well. It would be nice to hear some more Scottish voices out on the course.”

World number one Rory McIlroy has recently spoken of his desire to try to match or surpass Montgomerie’s record of eight European Tour order of merit titles.

McIlroy won the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time this year but he still has some way to go to match Montgomerie’s record haul – the last of which was won in 2005, having led the order of merit seven years on the spin from 1993 to 1999.

He said: “If there was one person who could do it, it’s Rory.

“I can’t see seven in a row happening.

“As he gets older you have to be fortunate with your fitness and health. I was very fortunate as I managed to do seven in a row by keeping healthy. That was the number one thing.

“If I had injuries or an illness that wouldn’t have happened.

“He obviously has the talent. I can see him doing another couple or three. I would be the first to congratulate him if he gets to nine.

“Best of luck to him.

“If you lose a record on the golf course to Rory McIlroy that’s ok, I’ll accept that.”

Colin Montgomerie is supporting bunkered Golf Breaks promotion of golf holidays in Scotland.