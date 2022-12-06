Colin Montgomerie on Scotland’s Ryder Cup hopefuls, Greig Hutcheon’s Champions Tour bid and Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough LPGA Tour win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Colin Montgomerie on Scotland’s Ryder Cup hopefuls, Greig Hutcheon’s Champions Tour bid and Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough LPGA Tour win

By Danny Law
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Colin Montgomerie.
Colin Montgomerie.

Colin Montgomerie is optimistic Scotland will be represented when Luke Donald picks his European team for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Stephen Gallacher was the last Scot to play in the Ryder Cup when he teed up at Gleneagles in 2014.

Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre have been included in the Great Britain and Ireland side to face Continental Europe in next month’s Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Montgomerie, who played in the Ryder Cup on eight occasions and captained Europe to victory in 2010, believes there are several Scots capable of pushing for Donald’s 12-man team in Italy.

He said: “When you think about the success enjoyed by Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson – four players who have won on the DP World Tour in the last 16 months.

“That is great for Scottish golf. They are helping each other along and wanting to beat each other.

“It is a much healthier position on the tour than it has been.

“Robert MacIntyre won (the Italian Open) on the golf course that will host the Ryder Cup which stands him in good stead for selection.

“We haven’t had a Ryder Cup player from Scotland for the last two or three so it is about time we had one or two.

“Hopefully they can take the next step. They have won on tour, now it is about trying to get in that team.

Colin Montgomerie captained Europe to victory in Wales in 2010. Image: Shutterstock. 

“That is another step forward and they have to push to get into that top 12 in Europe.

“The whole reason behind the Hero Cup is for Luke Donald and his assistants to have a look at the players in a practice run for Italy and see who can handle the pressure.

“The Hero Cup is a vital addition and it will help the European team cause very much when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

“Let’s hope we have some Scots involved by the time it comes around.”

Gemma Dryburgh

While Montgomerie believes the signs are promising at the top of Scottish men’s golf, he says Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour was a major highlight of 2022.

Dryburgh, who grew up in Westhill, claimed her first LPGA Tour win with success at the Toto Japan Classic in November.

He said: “Gemma’s victory was fantastic. She also did extremely well in the last event in the CME Group Tour Championship (finishing tied seventh).

“Hopefully she can continue that good form next year.”

Montgomerie, meanwhile, hopes to be joined by Toprhins golfer Greig Hutcheon on the PGA Champions Tour next season.

The Tartan Tour stalwart is taking part in the final stage of Champions Tour Q School this week and has admitted it would be “life-changing” for him if he bags one of the five cards on offer.

Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock. 

Montgomerie said: “There are only five spots for full cards so it is very tough.

“Thousands start the qualification process for the Champions Tour and there are only five exemption spots.

“You feel that if you make a bogey the whole field are jumping ahead of you.

“As Greig says, it could be a life-changer for him.

“You would have the opportunity to play some wonderful courses and whatever you say about America they do golf extremely well.

“The entertainment business is first class as is the manicured nature of the courses and the way the tournament is run by the PGA Tour. That is why it is called the PGA Champions Tour because it is the same agronomy team and rules officials.

“It is a fabulous place to play. I am about to start my 10th year. We wish him well. It would be nice to hear some more Scottish voices out on the course.”

World number one Rory McIlroy has recently spoken of his desire to try to match or surpass Montgomerie’s record of eight European Tour order of merit titles.

McIlroy won the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time this year but he still has some way to go to match Montgomerie’s record haul – the last of which was won in 2005, having led the order of merit seven years on the spin from 1993 to 1999.

He said: “If there was one person who could do it, it’s Rory.

“I can’t see seven in a row happening.

“As he gets older you have to be fortunate with your fitness and health. I was very fortunate as I managed to do seven in a row by keeping healthy. That was the number one thing.

“If I had injuries or an illness that wouldn’t have happened.

“He obviously has the talent. I can see him doing another couple or three. I would be the first to congratulate him if he gets to nine.

“Best of luck to him.

“If you lose a record on the golf course to Rory McIlroy that’s ok, I’ll accept that.”

Colin Montgomerie is supporting bunkered Golf Breaks promotion of golf holidays in Scotland. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Gemma Dryburgh.
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy's in action at The 150th Open at St Andrews. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Colin Montgomerie.
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his US Open win in Boston.
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Image: PA
Golf: Aberdeen's David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season
Australia's Cameron Smith is T2G's player of the year.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented