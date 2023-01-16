Danny Law: Netflix picked an incredible year to follow the PGA Tour – will Full Swing live up to the hype?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Law: Netflix picked an incredible year to follow the PGA Tour – will Full Swing live up to the hype?

By Danny Law
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am
Rory McIlroy has taken part in the Netflix docuseries. Image: AP.
Rory McIlroy has taken part in the Netflix docuseries. Image: AP.

If the 55-second trailer is anything to go by, Netflix’s upcoming documentary series on the PGA Tour will be fascinating.

February 15 is the date golf fans have pencilled into their diaries when the much-anticipated ‘Full Swing’ series will finally air.

As Ian Poulter correctly assesses in the trailer, Netflix have picked “a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”

The series will take viewers inside the ropes as well as allowing them to see what the PGA Tour stars are really like behind the scenes.

The show is being made by the same people behind the widely-acclaimed ‘Drive to Survive’ which gave a superb insight into life in Formula 1.

But, when Netflix agreed to their deal with the PGA Tour, the producers of ‘Full Swing’ could never have predicted the drama caused by the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour which has thrown the golfing landscape upside down.

A stellar line-up of PGA Tour players agreed to take part in the series, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau.

But it is the appearance in the trailer of the players who have defected to LIV – such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Poulter – which is just as intriguing.

How much viewers will see of the discussions between these players and the PGA Tour on their decision to quit for LIV remains to be seen.

Open and accessible

From a media perspective, golf is very accessible in comparison to other sports.

I have always found it incredibly refreshing when covering a golf event such as The Open, the Scottish Open or the Dunhill Links.

A player can three-putt the final green to miss out on victory by a shot and will be carrying out interviews on their pain minutes later.

Some of the most gripping golf interviews have been conducted in these moments, especially when we think of some of the engaging quotes McIlroy has produced following his near-misses over the years.

Dustin Johnson took part in the Netflix series before joining LIV Golf. Image: Shutterstock.

By contrast, when covering football, it is often the case that the main protagonist of the match is not available for an interview post-match.

The chances of getting a couple of minutes to interview the player who scored the crucial own goal or who changed the flow of a game by getting sent off is slim to none.

They are more often than not shielded by a club’s PR team and a more experienced team member, usually the captain, is put forward to face the music.

This is understandable, especially if a young player has made a game-altering mistake, but hearing from a remorseful player in the aftermath defeat could make fans feel sympathy towards them rather than frustration.

In the many games I have covered over the years only one occasion springs to mind when this happened.

I remember when Ross Tokely was sent off after only 39 minutes on the final day of the 2008-09 season when Caley Thistle were relegated from the top-flight with a 1-0 defeat by Falkirk.

It was a complete shock when he emerged from the ICT dressing room to do a very honest and refreshing post-match interview on his part in the club’s demotion.

Netflix doc will help grow the game

I’ll certainly be tuning in to watch the Netflix documentary when it lands next month.

A huge amount of these behind-the-scenes series have appeared in recent years on almost every sport imaginable.

I’m not a massive follower of American football or basketball but I’ve found several of these documentaries a riveting insight into these sports.

Given the drama that unfolded on the PGA Tour in 2022, I expect Full Swing to entertain an audience well beyond the golf’s usual parameters.

And if the ultimate aim of doing the docuseries is to grow the game then that can only be a good thing.

