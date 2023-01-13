Ross Tokely extends Nairn County deal to summer 2024 – and will play on until he’s at least 45 years old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay has praised Ross Tokely’s impact after the veteran defender signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 43-year-old joined the Wee County in October on a deal until the end of this season, but has now extended for next term and will be 45 by the time his new contract runs out.

Tokely is set to feature when Nairn face Buckie Thistle at Station Park on Saturday afternoon, and Mackay said: “I know the type of character Ross is.

“I always felt he would have a positive impact on the squad even just from an experience and organisation perspective.

“But his level of performance has been exceptional, which is the one thing you’re not 100% sure of when you sign any player.

“His fitness is something I knew was at a high level and I had complete confidence in him, so it’s been great to see how it’s unfolded.

“The way he prepares for games and the way he looks after himself is credit to him and it shows you can play into your 40s at a good level.”

📝We are absolutely delighted to announce that Ross Tokely has signed a new contract with the club 🥳 Full details 👇https://t.co/5qxpRCt1fx #ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/dpLwavYrk9 — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill says they can’t afford to drop points in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The Jags are a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

Midfielder MacAskill, 30, said: “If you look at how consistent Brechin have been, we feel we have to win every game.

“There’s no margin for error, we can’t pick and choose, we have to win every game and hope over the course of the season we do enough.

“We go into these games with the mindset of winning. Hopefully we can do it by playing well, but ultimately we want to do it by any means.”

Buckie have also secured Lee Herbert, Scott Adams and Josh Peters on new contracts until the summer of 2025.