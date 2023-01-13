Ross Tokely extends Nairn County deal to summer 2024 – and will play on until he’s at least 45 years old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Tokely extends Nairn County deal to summer 2024 – and will play on until he’s at least 45 years old

By Callum Law
January 13, 2023, 7:21 pm
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay, left, and defender Ross Tokely. Image courtesy of Nairn County
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay, left, and defender Ross Tokely. Image courtesy of Nairn County

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay has praised Ross Tokely’s impact after the veteran defender signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 43-year-old joined the Wee County in October on a deal until the end of this season, but has now extended for next term and will be 45 by the time his new contract runs out.

Tokely is set to feature when Nairn face Buckie Thistle at Station Park on Saturday afternoon, and Mackay said: “I know the type of character Ross is.

“I always felt he would have a positive impact on the squad even just from an experience and organisation perspective.

“But his level of performance has been exceptional, which is the one thing you’re not 100% sure of when you sign any player.

“His fitness is something I knew was at a high level and I had complete confidence in him, so it’s been great to see how it’s unfolded.

“The way he prepares for games and the way he looks after himself is credit to him and it shows you can play into your 40s at a good level.”

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill says they can’t afford to drop points in the Breedon Highland League title race.

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Nairn.

The Jags are a point behind Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

Midfielder MacAskill, 30, said: “If you look at how consistent Brechin have been, we feel we have to win every game.

“There’s no margin for error, we can’t pick and choose, we have to win every game and hope over the course of the season we do enough.

“We go into these games with the mindset of winning. Hopefully we can do it by playing well, but ultimately we want to do it by any means.”

Buckie have also secured Lee Herbert, Scott Adams and Josh Peters on new contracts until the summer of 2025.

