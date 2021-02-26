Dougie MacIntyre Senior: Shinty legend dies at the age of 89

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dougie MacIntyre Senior, regarded as one of the greatest shinty players of all time, has died at the age of 89.

MacIntyre played for Oban Lorn, Oban Celtic and Oban Camanachd during his lengthy shinty career, which included coming on as a substitute at the age of 49 in the 1981 Camanachd Cup final.

A statement from the Camanachd Association read: “The shinty world was deeply saddened on learning of the passing last Friday at aged 89 of Dougie Mac Intyre Snr who was generally regarded within the game as one of its greatest players, and to some possibly the best of all time.

“Dougie, apart from his two years of national service with ‘The Argylls’ lived his entire life in Oban where he gained a reputation as an outstanding all round sportsman excelling at fishing, badminton, golf and football but he will always be best remembered for his unique ability as a shinty player.

“Over a long career in shinty Dougie played for all three Oban teams Lorn, Celtic and Camanachd gaining the distinction of coming on at age 49 as a substitute for the latter in the 1981 Camanachd Cup Final versus Newtonmore.

“Although the game was beyond Oban when he came on Dougie electrified the crowd with his dribbling skills against very experienced opponents so much so that one of his mazy runs was shown for many years by the BBC in their introduction to ‘Match of the Day’ on Saturday nights.”

MacIntyre’s sons Dougie and Gordon were also renowned shinty players and part of Oban Camanachd’s 1996 Camanachd Cup winning team.

His grandson is European Tour golfer Robert MacIntyre, who is competing in the World Golf Championship in America this week.

Shinty correspondent Bill McAllister said: “Dougie MacIntyre Senior was very highly regarded in shinty circles.

“His son Dougie is widely regarded as arguably the best player of recent times and his father was a legend in his own era.

“He was a tremendous dribbler which was a skill he passed on to his son.

“They are a real shinty family. Gordon MacIntyre, his younger son, lost an eye playing shinty and still came back to score the winning goal when Oban Camanchd won the Camanchd Cup against Kingussie in Inverness.

“It was quite the story when Dougie MacIntyre Senior came on in the Camanachd Cup final at the age of 49. He showed he could still make a contribution, even at that age.”

A private funeral service in accordance with government guidelines will take place at Pennyfuir Cemetery on Tuesday.