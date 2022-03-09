Golspie skier Hope Gordon blames bad fall after disappointing Winter Paralympic debut in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golspie skier Hope Gordon blames bad fall after disappointing Winter Paralympic debut in Beijing

March 9, 2022, 9:42 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 9:44 am
Nordic skier Hope Gordon finished 17th in the cross-country qualification at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo Credit: Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock
History-maker Hope Gordon blamed a mentally crushing fall in the warm-up for her below-par Paralympic performance.

Gordon, from Golspie, became the first woman to represent Britain as a Nordic skier at the Games on Wednesday but could only finish 17th in cross-country qualifying.

The 27-year-old, who is also a star para canoeist, only first started skiing a matter of months ago and remains one of the junior competitors on the power-packed international circuit.

She’s still building confidence on the snow and admits an accident before taking to the start line did little to help her cause.

Gordon said: “This morning I had quite a bad fall in the warm-up, which wasn’t great physically or psychologically.

“It definitely took a big knock on my confidence. I don’t have a huge amount of confidence at this point in the sport so given everything that happened this morning, I’m happy to get through it in one pieces.

“They’ve changed the course slightly since I was on it previously – it’s just the technical aspect of that corner, and I’m not very good at the technical aspect given this is only week nine on snow.

Hope Gordon made her Winter Paralympics ski debut after switching from canoeing. Photo by David Rose/Shutterstock

“It affected me quite a lot – just because of where I’m at with the sport, the technical side of going round corners, I’m not very strong at.

“It was definitely a bit harder today – I had to go into every corner as slow as I could which feels a bit wrong when you’re trying to go round as fast as you can, but safe is faster than lying on the ground, which I was earlier.

“I took a bit of a hit there but I’m happy I got round it. It hampered it a wee bit but I’m not going to look at that – it is what it is and I’ve just got to put it in the back of my mind.”

Making history

The Beijing Games kicked off last weekend, but Gordon had to wait until Wednesday to make her Paralympic bow.

British Nordic skiing has snowballed in depth over the last four years since Scott Meenagh became the first British athlete to represent ParalympicsGB in the sport for 20 years, with the Cumbernauld star now joined by Gordon, Steve Thomas, Steve Arnold and Callum Deboys in Beijing.

All five have failed to fire in punishing Zhangjiakou conditions but Gordon continues to blaze a trail.

She hopes the visibility of her achievement can capture the hearts of the nation and inspire more British women to pick up a pair of skis.

“It’s amazing – becoming the first female was something I didn’t actually realise myself until not that long ago, but it’s an honour to have that to my name and make a little piece of history,” added Gordon, one of over 1,000 athletes able to train full-time, access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support thanks to vital National Lottery funding.

“It’s cool – but I need to make sure I’m not the last. It’s a hard sport to do in Britain as we don’t have the snow – but when there’s a will, there’s a way, and hopefully there will be more to come.”

