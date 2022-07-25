Jamie Durent: Time to get behind Scotland’s Commonwealth Games stars – including medal-chasing north and north-east pack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Durent: Time to get behind Scotland’s Commonwealth Games stars – including medal-chasing north and north-east pack

By Jamie Durent
July 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Team Scotland walk out to the opening ceremony at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Team Scotland walk out to the opening ceremony at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

If you weren’t warm enough from the latest blast of summer heat, the Commonwealth Games is about to raise Scotland’s sporting temperature.

The festival of sport lands in Birmingham this week and brings a huge selection of the world’s best athletes to UK shores.

Team Scotland have a great deal to be optimistic about. They have selected a big squad of athletes across more than a dozen sports, with the intent of not just challenging for medals – but bringing them home.

The north of Scotland will provide some of Scotland’s best medal hopes at the Games.

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie is one of the most successful GB paralympic athletes. He already has four Commonwealth gold medals to his name and will be defending is Tandem B sprint and kilo titles this summer.

Put Fachie on a track and he wants to win. Pure and simple. His reputation speaks for itself and the hunger to win medals has never diminished.

At 38, he has shown no signs of slowing down and barring any catastrophes, Fachie will be among the contenders for Games medals this summer.

Aberdeen medal hopeful Neil Fachie. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12958514n)
Aberdeen medal hopeful Neil Fachie. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12958514n)

Neah Evans has furnished her reputation as one of not just Scotland, but GB’s best medal hopes on two wheels.

A relative unknown before her double-medal performance on the Gold Coast in 2018, Evans has since become a world and European medalist and won silver at the Olympics last year.

With Katie Archibald’s unbelievable misfortune ruling her out of the Games, Cuminestown’s Evans will spearhead the female Scottish riders this summer.

Under her wing will be Ellie Stone and Lauren Bell, two newcomers to the scene, but already with great pedigree. Meanwhile, Strathpeffer’s Finn Crockett is among the best-ranked riders in the UK this year.

Olympic silver-medalist Neah Evans
Olympic silver-medalist Neah Evans

Zoey Clark has represented Aberdeen on the international stage in a GB vest but relishes doing it for Scotland.

She is part of an athletics team packed with north talent, from discus supremo Kirsty Law, to the women’s 4x100m relay team which includes runners from Torphins, Keith and Orkney.

On the squash court, Highland duo Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne have come close to Commonwealth medals before. After winning world doubles gold in 2016, they narrowly missed out on a medal in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles four years ago.

Clyne is heading into his fourth Games and has been a consistent figure at the head of Scottish squash for more than a decade.

But by his side in the squad will be another Black Isle star in Lobban, who is competing in the singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. The chance of a medal burns bright.

Highland squash star Greg Lobban. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967e)
Highland squash star Greg Lobban. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967e)

Toni Shaw can enhance her burgeoning reputation in the pool and Louise Christie could make a name for herself on the mat in the gymnastics.

There are plenty of narratives that could play out under different roofs in Birmingham.

While the football season, which inevitably dominates column inches, will not be in full swing, it is a perfect time to get behind Scotland and their athletes.

Particularly for anybody who is from this neck of the woods, there are plenty of athletes to get behind.

Speaking to them all over the last couple of the months has given an insight into their route to the pinnacle of their sport – that dedication deserves to be appreciated and heralded on the biggest stage.

