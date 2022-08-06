Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees backs Team Scotland to take confidence into 4x100m relay final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees backs Team Scotland to take confidence into 4x100m relay final

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 3:59 pm
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees believes Team Scotland can be confident in themselves after making the Commonwealth Games 4x100m final.

Rees, alongside Keith’s Rebecca Matheson and Taylah Spence from Orkney, finished third in their semi-final in a time of 45.39s.

It was enough to bring them through to Sunday’s final (12.54pm), as they qualified behind Jamaica and India.

Rees, who was back on the track after competing in the 100m heats earlier this week, was eager to return to action and feels the quartet – including Edinburgh’s Sarah Malone – can improve for the final.

“I was so excited to come back to the track and just experience it one more time,” said Rees. “Now we can call ourselves Commonwealth finalists when we come back tomorrow.

“A lot of athletics is individual but being part of a relay is a fun part of the sport. I love coming out as a team.

“The time is a little bit down on what we normally run. I think with nerves and stuff, our changeovers weren’t as slick as they are in training.

“It doesn’t matter now, we’re through to the final. We’ll work on our changeovers and we just need to be confident in ourselves; we’ve done it all in training and we can do it in competition.”

Orkney sprinter Taylah Spence brings Team Scotland home in the semi-final of the 4x100m relay. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire
Orkney sprinter Taylah Spence brings Team Scotland home in the semi-final of the 4x100m relay. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire

Spence brought Scotland home with a strong finish at the packed Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

It has been a memorable week for the midwife from Kirkwall, who got married last weekend prior to heading down to the Games.

“It was good to be out there representing Scotland, whatever name is on my back,” said Spence. “It’s been brilliant, a week I’ll never forget for a long time.”

Matheson, who set Scotland off with the first leg, felt the buzz of the crowd in Birmingham in her Games bow.

“It was amazing, the crowd have been amazing,” said Matheson. “It’s a great honour to represent Scotland on the international stage.”

