Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald is pleased to be making his return to Lakeside for the WDF World Championships.

MacDonald qualified for Lakeside this year, losing out to Dave Parletti in the first round, and attended PDC Q School in January.

Booking a return ticket to the Frimley Green venue rounds off the year for the 37-year-old. His best result was reaching the quarter-finals of the Irish Classic and McDonald, who hails from Northfield, came through a qualifying event in Assen, Netherlands, at the start of this week to earn is Lakeside berth.

“I did it the hard way but I did it in the end,” he said. “I wasn’t overly pleased with my darts; I’ve not been able to put it together all season and again, I was up and down.

“But what I did have on Monday was when I went behind, when I was up against it, I responded with some really good stuff. I had that ability to switch on when there was danger and produce my best darts.

“It wasn’t poor and if you look at my winning legs, they’re really good. But some of my losing legs are horrific, I’ve just gone to sleep.

“The game is there but I just can’t seem to put it all together. That was highlighted in Ireland; on the Sunday I had it going, with averages of 109 and 98 during the day, then come the quarter-finals I average 77, get beat 4-0 and can’t hit anything.

“Darts frustrates the life out of you at times but ultimately it’s about winning. I’m obviously extremely chuffed to have made it and I’ve managed to pull it out.

“It’s not been a frustrating year, it’s just not been as good as last year. Making the Worlds when I’ve not played my best darts suggests I’ve got other attributes. I’ve got a fair bit of dig in me.”

The World Darts Federation has taken the place of the old British Darts Organisation, which used to run the World Championships at the Lakeside.

“If you don’t have a PDC tour card – and there’s only 128 of them – Lakeside is what you want to qualify for,” added McDonald.

“It’s the next-biggest event and one with the most history, at an iconic venue. Everyone that’s there will be buzzing about it.”

Familiar faces at the PDC Worlds

This time of year is synonymous with darts, given the start of the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

This year’s tournament gets under way tonight and McDonald has high hopes for Arbroath’s Alan Soutar.

McDonald has not been able to practise with Soutar as often this year, with the Dundee firefighter enjoying a memorable two years on the PDC circuit. He made the fourth round of last year’s worlds, taking out 144 to beat Mensur Suljovic, before reaching the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Alan Soutar is going to be on my telly constantly for the next two months. On one hand I’m delighted for him! On the other, it means more reminders from my boys they support @soots180 more than me 🙄😂 — Shaun McDonald (@Shaunymac04) November 6, 2022

“He’s got a really good chance,” said McDonald. “He’s got a tough draw but the way he’s playing, he could go far.

“Since he’s moved to his new flights and stems, his game seems to have kicked on. He did really well at the Grand Slam and is in confident mood.

“He could certainly do what he did last year, if not better.”

McDonald managed a small practise session with Australian World Cup winner Damon Heta at an exhibition in Inverurie recently and has also started playing in the Mid Deeside League on a Friday evening, for Alford Golf Club.

“There’s not been as many big practises as I would have liked, so that’s why I started playing on a Friday night,” he added.

“It’s a decent standard and gives you a bit of competition.”

Q School return ahead in 2023

McDonald, who works as finance director at Xeretec, plans to give Q School another go in the New Year.

It is a four-day event the PDC holds in Barnsley every year with 16 places on the tour up for grabs, with entries ranging from amateurs to big names in the sport who are seeking to win their card back.

“I’ve only planned Q School so far and that’ll determine which tour I go on,” said McDonald. “If I don’t win a card, it’ll be the Challenge Tour and probably a bit of WDF again.

“Once we know that result, we’ll plan what we’re going to do.

“I don’t think there was anything there that caught me off guard last time. Q School is a lottery; you can play so well and get stung by a performance out of nowhere, or play averagely and find your way through.

“It’s the same as last year, I’m not under any pressure to win a card. It would just determine what tour I play on.

“I may approach it differently to others, who may have a burning desire to be professional and make darts their job. But that’s not the case for me.”