Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

By Jamie Durent
December 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 12:17 pm
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald is pleased to be making his return to Lakeside for the WDF World Championships.

MacDonald qualified for Lakeside this year, losing out to Dave Parletti in the first round, and attended PDC Q School in January.

Booking a return ticket to the Frimley Green venue rounds off the year for the 37-year-old. His best result was reaching the quarter-finals of the Irish Classic and McDonald, who hails from Northfield, came through a qualifying event in Assen, Netherlands, at the start of this week to earn is Lakeside berth.

“I did it the hard way but I did it in the end,” he said. “I wasn’t overly pleased with my darts; I’ve not been able to put it together all season and again, I was up and down.

“But what I did have on Monday was when I went behind, when I was up against it, I responded with some really good stuff. I had that ability to switch on when there was danger and produce my best darts.

“It wasn’t poor and if you look at my winning legs, they’re really good. But some of my losing legs are horrific, I’ve just gone to sleep.

“The game is there but I just can’t seem to put it all together. That was highlighted in Ireland; on the Sunday I had it going, with averages of 109 and 98 during the day, then come the quarter-finals I average 77, get beat 4-0 and can’t hit anything.

“Darts frustrates the life out of you at times but ultimately it’s about winning. I’m obviously extremely chuffed to have made it and I’ve managed to pull it out.

“It’s not been a frustrating year, it’s just not been as good as last year. Making the Worlds when I’ve not played my best darts suggests I’ve got other attributes. I’ve got a fair bit of dig in me.”

The World Darts Federation has taken the place of the old British Darts Organisation, which used to run the World Championships at the Lakeside.

“If you don’t have a PDC tour card – and there’s only 128 of them – Lakeside is what you want to qualify for,” added McDonald.

“It’s the next-biggest event and one with the most history, at an iconic venue. Everyone that’s there will be buzzing about it.”

Familiar faces at the PDC Worlds

This time of year is synonymous with darts, given the start of the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace.

This year’s tournament gets under way tonight and McDonald has high hopes for Arbroath’s Alan Soutar.

McDonald has not been able to practise with Soutar as often this year, with the Dundee firefighter enjoying a memorable two years on the PDC circuit. He made the fourth round of last year’s worlds, taking out 144 to beat Mensur Suljovic, before reaching the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

“He’s got a really good chance,” said McDonald. “He’s got a tough draw but the way he’s playing, he could go far.

“Since he’s moved to his new flights and stems, his game seems to have kicked on. He did really well at the Grand Slam and is in confident mood.

“He could certainly do what he did last year, if not better.”

McDonald managed a small practise session with Australian World Cup winner Damon Heta at an exhibition in Inverurie recently and has also started playing in the Mid Deeside League on a Friday evening, for Alford Golf Club.

“There’s not been as many big practises as I would have liked, so that’s why I started playing on a Friday night,” he added.

“It’s a decent standard and gives you a bit of competition.”

Q School return ahead in 2023

McDonald, who works as finance director at Xeretec, plans to give Q School another go in the New Year.

It is a four-day event the PDC holds in Barnsley every year with 16 places on the tour up for grabs, with entries ranging from amateurs to big names in the sport who are seeking to win their card back.

“I’ve only planned Q School so far and that’ll determine which tour I go on,” said McDonald. “If I don’t win a card, it’ll be the Challenge Tour and probably a bit of WDF again.

“Once we know that result, we’ll plan what we’re going to do.

Shaun McDonald starts his Lakeside bid on Sunday against Dave Parletti
Shaun McDonald will return to Q School next year. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“I don’t think there was anything there that caught me off guard last time. Q School is a lottery; you can play so well and get stung by a performance out of nowhere, or play averagely and find your way through.

“It’s the same as last year, I’m not under any pressure to win a card. It would just determine what tour I play on.

“I may approach it differently to others, who may have a burning desire to be professional and make darts their job. But that’s not the case for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison on 'massive year of progress' where she took on weight of…
Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox during the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Friday April 8, 2022.
The north-east owners aiming for Gold Cup glory with Ahoy Senor
Inverness City boxers George Stewart, left, and Calum Turnbull put on an exhibition bout in Elgin last weekend. Image: Peter Faber
Inverness pro boxers get unique exhibition chance in front of packed Elgin crowd
Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask looks ahead to big 2023 on world stage for Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol's 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime…
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Image: Shutterstock.
'It was a dream come true' - Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes…
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight…
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Megan Keith.
'It's probably the most fun I've had on a cross country course': Megan Keith…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented