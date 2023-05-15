Ailsa Lister says contracts will make ‘huge difference’ for Scotland cricketers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Ailsa Lister says contracts will make ‘huge difference’ for Scotland cricketers

The 19-year-old is one of nine female players to have been given paid deals by governing body Cricket Scotland.

By Callum Law
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts

Ailsa Lister believes the decision to award paid contracts to women’s international players will make a huge difference to cricket in Scotland.

The 19-year-old from Huntly is one of nine female players to be awarded a deal, which runs until the end of March 2024, by governing body Cricket Scotland.

Lister, who has already won 16 senior Scotland caps following her debut in May 2021, believes the contracts demonstrate Cricket Scotland’s commitment to the women’s game.

The move follows the introduction of equal match fees for male and female international players in 2021.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lister – who plays for Stoneywood-Dyce – said: “It will make a huge difference for all of us, the main thing is that it allows to spend more time on task.

“It gives us more time to train and I now have designated time in my week where I can go and just focus on cricket instead of trying to juggle it all and maybe only get to training now and again.

“Even in the last few weeks I’ve already felt a huge difference with training all the time.

“I think it’s a huge step for cricket in this country. There are a lot of female players who have come before us and a lot of the credit for reaching this point has to go to them because they juggled international careers with full-time jobs.

“It’s a privilege for us to be given contracts and for young girls to be able to look up and think they would like to do that or think they want to play cricket for a living it’s a really positive step.

“It’s a credit to the women for all the hard work they’ve put in and it’s a commitment from Cricket Scotland to say ‘we’re investing in the women’s game and we want to push it forward.’

“The match fees were a big step forward as well, it’s bit by bit really and there are extra pieces of the puzzle coming together.”

‘It’s worked out well’

Following the award of her contract, which commenced on April 1, Lister now spends every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Edinburgh training.

She is keen to carve a career out of cricket and opted not to go to university, spending the winter playing in Australia and for Scotland Under-19s at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Lister added: “It works well for me, I head down, stay over and train and then come back up later on Thursday.

“It means we’re not having to cram in a couple of hours on a Sunday or things like that.

Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Ailsa Lister spent part of the winter playing in Australia. Picture courtesy of Cricket Scotland

“To be able to spend more time with the coaching staff and the other players makes a massive difference.

“I made the decision not to go to university and I was away in Australia in the winter.

“I’ve taken the plunge to see how far I can go with my cricket. I do have a wee business doing sports massage as well so that’s something that keeps me busy when I’m not playing cricket.

“I made the decision to give it my all and see what opportunities come up and how far I can go.

“It’s worked out well with the contracts coming.”

Summer schedule

This summer Lister and Scotland will be preparing for September’s T20 World Cup qualifier in Spain ahead of the tournament in Bangladesh next year.

Home series for the summer are still be announced but Lister has also featured in the Scotland A side that has been playing in the women’s T20 against English county sides.

She said: “The World Cup qualifier in September is the main thing we’re working towards but I know Cricket Scotland are still working to get us a couple of series over the summer.

“If we get that before the qualifier it would be really good preparation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
4
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
5
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
6
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
7
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Two men given police warnings after disturbance at Aberdeen cricket match
8
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
9
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
10
Ailsa Lister is one of the first group of female Scotland internationals to receive paid contracts
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]