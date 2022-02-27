Rugby: Gordonians look to bounce back after Kirkcaldy defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians have six games remaining to save their season after a disappointing 28-7 defeat against Kirkcaldy, one of the other four teams involved in the battle to avoid relegation from National League 2.

Club president Matthew Brechin who also played in the game was disappointed by his side’s inability to rise to the occasion, particularly as a maximum points win for the Countesswells side would have taken them out of the drop zone and above their Fife opponents.

As it stands they are now eight points behind Kirkcaldy and have played a game more going into the closing stages of the league.

Brechin said: “We just didn’t play our own game which is free-flowing rugby, whereas Kirkcaldy did what they are good at, playing to their forwards with great effect.

“It’s a most disappointing outcome but the good news is we have players who can get us out of this most unwelcome relegation area with Whitecraigs who are all but down.

“We also have four of our remaining games at home.”

The visitors were always chasing the game, as the home side denied them quality possession under the Beveridge Park lights, and trailed 15-5 at half time, consoled only by a rare flash of Countesswells running rugby which resulted in front rower Daniel Brown charging over the home line for a try stand-off Sean Mills was unable to convert.

Gordonians fared no better in the second half, having to settle for a lone penalty from Mills who was one the few visitors to come through the crucial game with credit.

The Fifers in the meantime stuck to their game plan, adding 13 more points in the process to take a major step towards safety.

Gordonians will now regroup for their home game against Peebles who are also battling to stay up in what will be a crunch game for both clubs.

“A game we dare not lose,” said president Brechin.