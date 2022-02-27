Rugby: Gordonians look to bounce back after Kirkcaldy defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Gordonians look to bounce back after Kirkcaldy defeat

By Jack Nixon
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gordonians were beaten by Kirkcaldy on Friday night.

Gordonians have six games remaining to save their season after a disappointing 28-7 defeat against Kirkcaldy, one of the other four teams involved in the battle to avoid relegation from National League 2.

Club president Matthew Brechin who also played in the game was disappointed by his side’s inability to rise to the occasion, particularly as a maximum points win for the Countesswells side would have taken them out of the drop zone and above their Fife opponents.

As it stands they are now eight points behind Kirkcaldy and have played a game more going into the closing stages of the league.

Brechin said: “We just didn’t play our own game which is free-flowing rugby, whereas Kirkcaldy did what they are good at, playing to their forwards with great effect.

“It’s a most disappointing outcome but the good news is we have players who can get us out of this most unwelcome relegation area with Whitecraigs who are all but down.

“We also have four of our remaining games at home.”

The visitors were always chasing the game, as the home side denied them quality possession under the Beveridge Park lights, and trailed 15-5 at half time, consoled only by a rare flash of Countesswells running rugby which resulted in front rower Daniel Brown charging over the home line for a try stand-off Sean Mills was unable to convert.

Gordonians fared no better in the second half, having to settle for a lone penalty from Mills who was one the few visitors to come through the crucial game with credit.

The Fifers in the meantime stuck to their game plan, adding 13 more points in the process to take a major step towards safety.

Gordonians will now regroup for their home game against Peebles who are also battling to stay up in what will be a crunch game for both clubs.

“A game we dare not lose,” said president Brechin.

