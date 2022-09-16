Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points

By Jamie Durent
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Nat Coe. Photo by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe wants his side to start turning positives into points to kick-start their season.

Grammar lost their opening game against Kelso and saw their game against north rivals Highland postponed last weekend, as the entire Scottish Rugby calendar was pulled following the Queen’s death.

They are back on the road again tomorrow against Gala, who started their season a fortnight ago with a 32-10 win against Watsonians.

After a summer rebuild and all the preparation work put in for their National One campaign, Coe wants Grammar to get their season up and running with victory in the Borders.

Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season.

“We spoke about it at training on Tuesday night – we need to get those wins on the board,” said Coe. “It kick-starts your season.

“We want to go down there and put everything into it. Winning is definitely a habit and not a habit we’re in at the moment. We need to take control of that.

“Even at the end of last season, when we won a couple of games, it’s a change of momentum for the club when we’d lost as many games as we did.

“We feel we’re heading in the right direction and the last piece of the puzzle is winning games on the field.

“Travel itself is a big challenge when you’re heading to the Borders, getting guys ready to play rugby after a four-hour bus journey. Gala will be really physical and look to move the ball quickly but we feel we can definitely match that.”

Coe has been impressed with how the new arrivals have settled into life at Rubislaw, with the likes of Gregor Gourlay, Mark Galloway, Matty McMillan and Teifion Osborne all joining Grammar this summer.

Osborne was a chance signing, given he had come from Hartpury College in Gloucester and recently took a job in the north-east.

“He works as a farm contractor and has got a job not far from Aboyne,” added Coe. “He got in touch with us and he’s a fantastic asset. He’s a bit of a diamond in the rough.

Kevin Burnett, Jack Burnett and Nat Coe
Kevin Burnett, Jack Burnett and Nat Coe.

“We’re fortunate people still want to play for Grammar. What I keep saying to people in the city is if you want to play rugby at the highest level, you play for Aberdeen Grammar.

“We’re offering a high level of rugby, with engaged coaches who want to make players better. We welcome anyone, for the firsts or seconds.

“Our door is always open for anyone who wants to come, if it’s to try rugby for the first time or push on and play representative rugby.

“You can never have too many players. We’re offering a positive environment for guys to play rugby and the recruitment never stops.”

