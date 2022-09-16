Aberdeen Grammar: Nat Coe challenges side to turn positives into points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe wants his side to start turning positives into points to kick-start their season.

Grammar lost their opening game against Kelso and saw their game against north rivals Highland postponed last weekend, as the entire Scottish Rugby calendar was pulled following the Queen’s death.

They are back on the road again tomorrow against Gala, who started their season a fortnight ago with a 32-10 win against Watsonians.

After a summer rebuild and all the preparation work put in for their National One campaign, Coe wants Grammar to get their season up and running with victory in the Borders.

“We spoke about it at training on Tuesday night – we need to get those wins on the board,” said Coe. “It kick-starts your season.

“We want to go down there and put everything into it. Winning is definitely a habit and not a habit we’re in at the moment. We need to take control of that.

“Even at the end of last season, when we won a couple of games, it’s a change of momentum for the club when we’d lost as many games as we did.

“We feel we’re heading in the right direction and the last piece of the puzzle is winning games on the field.

“Travel itself is a big challenge when you’re heading to the Borders, getting guys ready to play rugby after a four-hour bus journey. Gala will be really physical and look to move the ball quickly but we feel we can definitely match that.”

Coe has been impressed with how the new arrivals have settled into life at Rubislaw, with the likes of Gregor Gourlay, Mark Galloway, Matty McMillan and Teifion Osborne all joining Grammar this summer.

Osborne was a chance signing, given he had come from Hartpury College in Gloucester and recently took a job in the north-east.

“He works as a farm contractor and has got a job not far from Aboyne,” added Coe. “He got in touch with us and he’s a fantastic asset. He’s a bit of a diamond in the rough.

“We’re fortunate people still want to play for Grammar. What I keep saying to people in the city is if you want to play rugby at the highest level, you play for Aberdeen Grammar.

“We’re offering a high level of rugby, with engaged coaches who want to make players better. We welcome anyone, for the firsts or seconds.

“Our door is always open for anyone who wants to come, if it’s to try rugby for the first time or push on and play representative rugby.

“You can never have too many players. We’re offering a positive environment for guys to play rugby and the recruitment never stops.”