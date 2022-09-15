Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson names north-east and Highland players in squad for World Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has named six players from the north-east and Highlands in his squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Emma Wassell, who is from Ellon, and Aberdeen-born Sarah Bonar will represent the north-east when Scotland play at their first World Cup in 12 years in New Zealand next month.

The Highlands will also be well represented as Inverness’ Jade Konkel-Roberts, Helen Nelson and Caity Mattinson, and Fort William’s Katie Dougan have also been included in Easson’s 32-player squad.

Nelson has been named vice-captain for the tournament, while Wassel is the most-capped player in the squad, with 57 caps.

Scotland will travel to New Zealand on September 23 for the major tournament, before their opening fixture against Wales on October 9.

After the opening game against Wales, Easson’s side will go on to face Australia on October 15, before taking on reigning champions and hosts, New Zealand on October 22.

Head coach Easson said: “We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead. I think it’s been a long time coming and it was exactly this time last year that we were in Italy trying to qualify for the Rugby World Cup so it’s been a year in the making.

“I’m hugely honoured to be naming our squad for the Rugby World Cup and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone in the management team who has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to get us to this point.

“A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well, so the process around that was to make sure we had the right players going.

“Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer, and then obviously getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

“Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament and I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead.”