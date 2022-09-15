Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson names north-east and Highland players in squad for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson names north-east and Highland players in squad for World Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
September 15, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 pm
Emma Wassell has been named in Scotland's World Cup squad.
Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has named six players from the north-east and Highlands in his squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Emma Wassell, who is from Ellon, and Aberdeen-born Sarah Bonar will represent the north-east when Scotland play at their first World Cup in 12 years in New Zealand next month.

The Highlands will also be well represented as Inverness’ Jade Konkel-Roberts, Helen Nelson and Caity Mattinson, and Fort William’s Katie Dougan have also been included in Easson’s 32-player squad.

Nelson has been named vice-captain for the tournament, while Wassel is the most-capped player in the squad, with 57 caps.

Scotland will travel to New Zealand on September 23 for the major tournament, before their opening fixture against Wales on October 9.

After the opening game against Wales, Easson’s side will go on to face Australia on October 15, before taking on reigning champions and hosts, New Zealand on October 22.

Head coach Easson said: “We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead. I think it’s been a long time coming and it was exactly this time last year that we were in Italy trying to qualify for the Rugby World Cup so it’s been a year in the making.

“I’m hugely honoured to be naming our squad for the Rugby World Cup and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone in the management team who has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to get us to this point.

“A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well, so the process around that was to make sure we had the right players going.

Scotland women's head coach Bryan Easson
Scotland Women’s head coach Bryan Easson.

“Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer, and then obviously getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

“Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament and I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead.”

