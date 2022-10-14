National 3: Chris McIlroy wants no let up from Gordonians in promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists there can be no let-up from his league-leading side as they bid to secure a quick return to National 2.

The GoGos are top of the division after winning all five of their opening games, a start matched only by West of Scotland.

McIlroy said: “We have played five games of our eight-match block to start the season and our focus remains to make the most of these early games and see where we are at.

“We’ve got two games in November and three in December before the winter break and if we can get to that point in the same form we’ve shown so far then we will be in a good position for the second half of the season.”

Gordonians skipper pleased by his side’s ruthless streak

The Aberdeen side’s excellent start to the season reached new heights last weekend as they walloped Perthshire 104-5 at Countesswells with play called to a halt little after the hour mark in a one-sided encounter.

McIlroy was delighted with his side’s display in the rout.

He said: “To score 104 points in an hour was really pleasing and it was a complete performance from us.

“They arrived with 16 players and had a few injuries which meant they were down to 14 but we went down to 14 too.

“We were well ahead and it would have been easy for us to drop-off but we didn’t.

“We kept going and really put the game to bed impressively. We’re very happy with how we played.”

‘We’ve got a target on our backs’

Following their huge victory Gordonians make the trip to the league’s bottom club Royal High tomorrow.

The GoGos will be huge favourites for the game at Barnton but McIlroy knows the rest of the division will be aiming to halt his side’s momentum.

He said: “We’ve come down from National 2 and we’ve made a strong start so no matter who we play we know we’ve got a target on our backs.

“Royal High are bottom of the league but we won’t be underestimating them.

“We’ve done that in the past and made a meal of things so we have to go there and show the same mindset we’ve had in our other games to date.

“They are at home but we have to go there and look to impose ourselves and play our game.”