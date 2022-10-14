National 3: Chris McIlroy wants no let up from Gordonians in promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National 3: Chris McIlroy wants no let up from Gordonians in promotion push

By Paul Third
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists there can be no let-up from his league-leading side as they bid to secure a quick return to National 2.

The GoGos are top of the division after winning all five of their opening games, a start matched only by West of Scotland.

McIlroy said: “We have played five games of our eight-match block to start the season and our focus remains to make the most of these early games and see where we are at.

“We’ve got two games in November and three in December before the winter break and if we can get to that point in the same form we’ve shown so far then we will be in a good position for the second half of the season.”

Gordonians skipper pleased by his side’s ruthless streak

The Aberdeen side’s excellent start to the season reached new heights last weekend as they walloped Perthshire 104-5 at Countesswells with play called to a halt little after the hour mark in a one-sided encounter.

McIlroy was delighted with his side’s display in the rout.

He said: “To score 104 points in an hour was really pleasing and it was a complete performance from us.

“They arrived with 16 players and had a few injuries which meant they were down to 14 but we went down to 14 too.

“We were well ahead and it would have been easy for us to drop-off but we didn’t.

“We kept going and really put the game to bed impressively. We’re very happy with how we played.”

‘We’ve got a target on our backs’

Following their huge victory Gordonians make the trip to the league’s bottom club Royal High tomorrow.

The GoGos will be huge favourites for the game at Barnton but McIlroy knows the rest of the division will be aiming to halt his side’s momentum.

He said: “We’ve come down from National 2 and we’ve made a strong start so no matter who we play we know we’ve got a target on our backs.

“Royal High are bottom of the league but we won’t be underestimating them.

“We’ve done that in the past and made a meal of things so we have to go there and show the same mindset we’ve had in our other games to date.

“They are at home but we have to go there and look to impose ourselves and play our game.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the end of this era

National 1 proving a tough learning ground for Aberdeen Grammar
