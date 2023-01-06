Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.

Davie Carson reckons Highland should aim for maximum points in National 1 before the Six Nations blasts into action next month.

By the time Scotland kick off their campaign against England on February 4, the Highland head coach is chasing domestic wins against GHK, Biggar, Kelso and Stewart’s Melville.

The Inverness side signed off 2022 in style with a sweeping 58-14 success against Aberdeen Grammar to sit fifth in National 1 – and this Saturday they are home to Glasgow High Kelvinside (GHK).

In September, Highland fell to a 24-13 defeat against GHK in Glasgow and they too come into the New Year with a victory under their belts after seeing off Stewart’s Melville 24-18 on December 3.

Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Carson is relishing the nature of January’s fixtures and has set the bar high.

He said: “It’s another home game for us and comes after we got five points against Aberdeen Grammar, so we’re looking for another five points this weekend.

“We follow that with our big rivalry down at Biggar the week after, so we will be home again, so we’ve a nice run of four or five games before the Six Nations when it becomes a bit start-stop. We want to try and get maximum points if we can.”

And Carson explained his players have kept themselves in fine shape over the festive season as they aim to hit the ground running.

He said: “The boys got a break, but we also trained over Christmas and New Year as well as the week before Christmas. Everyone has been active.

“The players have been doing work themselves and (strength and conditioning coach) Hugh Crush has been giving them work to do on their own or in pairs, just to keep everyone ticking over.”

Well beaten last time out by GHK

Saturday’s opponents are a bit of a mixed bags in terms of their line-ups, according to Carson, who acknowledges their threats they will have to be wary of.

He added: “GHK sometimes struggle with selections. They have got some really good players including a couple of ex-pros in their side.

“They tend to win some games then get a beating in others, which is quite unusual. I was speaking to their coach last time and availability week in, week out has been a problem for them.

“However, they turned us over really well down there. We were really poor, while they played really well. We were really disappointed after that one. There was a bit of soul-searching from the players and we came back from it well.”

Patrick Ratumaisese has recovered from an ankle injury, so should be in the weekend’s pool, while Andrew Kellock is on his way back from concussion sustained at Ayr.

Orkney all set for Wanderers clash

Sixth-placed Orkney, meanwhile, aim to keep progressing in National 3 when they face Murrayfield Wanderers, who are three spots lower, at home on Saturday.

The newly-promoted islanders were 32-26 victors against their opponents in Edinburgh in September.

Both teams go into this contest on the back of wins, with Orkney defeated Royal High 19-10 against Royal High on December 10, with Murrayfield beating the same opponents 26-19 seven days previously.

