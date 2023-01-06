Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Davie Carson reckons Highland should aim for maximum points in National 1 before the Six Nations blasts into action next month.

By the time Scotland kick off their campaign against England on February 4, the Highland head coach is chasing domestic wins against GHK, Biggar, Kelso and Stewart’s Melville.

The Inverness side signed off 2022 in style with a sweeping 58-14 success against Aberdeen Grammar to sit fifth in National 1 – and this Saturday they are home to Glasgow High Kelvinside (GHK).

In September, Highland fell to a 24-13 defeat against GHK in Glasgow and they too come into the New Year with a victory under their belts after seeing off Stewart’s Melville 24-18 on December 3.

Carson is relishing the nature of January’s fixtures and has set the bar high.

He said: “It’s another home game for us and comes after we got five points against Aberdeen Grammar, so we’re looking for another five points this weekend.

“We follow that with our big rivalry down at Biggar the week after, so we will be home again, so we’ve a nice run of four or five games before the Six Nations when it becomes a bit start-stop. We want to try and get maximum points if we can.”

And Carson explained his players have kept themselves in fine shape over the festive season as they aim to hit the ground running.

He said: “The boys got a break, but we also trained over Christmas and New Year as well as the week before Christmas. Everyone has been active.

“The players have been doing work themselves and (strength and conditioning coach) Hugh Crush has been giving them work to do on their own or in pairs, just to keep everyone ticking over.”

Well beaten last time out by GHK

Saturday’s opponents are a bit of a mixed bags in terms of their line-ups, according to Carson, who acknowledges their threats they will have to be wary of.

He added: “GHK sometimes struggle with selections. They have got some really good players including a couple of ex-pros in their side.

“They tend to win some games then get a beating in others, which is quite unusual. I was speaking to their coach last time and availability week in, week out has been a problem for them.

“However, they turned us over really well down there. We were really poor, while they played really well. We were really disappointed after that one. There was a bit of soul-searching from the players and we came back from it well.”

Patrick Ratumaisese has recovered from an ankle injury, so should be in the weekend’s pool, while Andrew Kellock is on his way back from concussion sustained at Ayr.

Orkney all set for Wanderers clash

Sixth-placed Orkney, meanwhile, aim to keep progressing in National 3 when they face Murrayfield Wanderers, who are three spots lower, at home on Saturday.

The newly-promoted islanders were 32-26 victors against their opponents in Edinburgh in September.

Both teams go into this contest on the back of wins, with Orkney defeated Royal High 19-10 against Royal High on December 10, with Murrayfield beating the same opponents 26-19 seven days previously.