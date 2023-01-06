Aberdeen Grammar looking to make the perfect start to the new year after tough 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nat Coe is confident 2023 will be a more fruitful year for Aberdeen Grammar.

The Rubislaw side kick-off the new year with a trip to Stirling County this weekend.

It was a torrid 2022 for Grammar who were relegated from the Premiership and ended the year sitting second bottom of National One.

But co-head coach Coe is confident his charges can move up the table during the second half of the season.

He said: “We didn’t have the best first half of the season but it is a good opportunity to learn from what went wrong to put it right in the second half of the season.

“We are focusing on learning from the mistakes and the losses.

“We think we have got five or six teams above us in the table who we feel we can compete with.

“We are focusing on those teams over the next couple of months.

“If we can get a few wins we can start looking at the middle of the table rather than the bottom half.”

Despite suffering 10 defeats in their 12 league games this term, Coe believes the young Grammar squad will emerge stronger for the experience of the tough start to the season.

He said: “We have had a huge number of players represent the first XV over the first half of the season.

“That is really pleasing and will help us going forward.

“We have played every team once so the guys know what it takes to play National One rugby.

“It is over to the players to step up and reach the level that is needed for National One.

“I really think they will do that.”

Grammar head south on Saturday looking to avenge a painful 25-24 home defeat against Stirling in September.

Coe added: “It is a long-awaited return and we are really looking forward to it.

“We expect much the same from Stirling as we had at Rubislaw.

“We felt we controlled the game pretty well and had the chance to sneak it at the end.

“We had two penalties in the last two minutes and we missed them both and ended up losing by a point.

“We are really looking forward to having the opportunity to right those wrongs.

“We have a game plan and a team we believe can carry that out.”

Massive game for Ellon’s title hopes

Meanwhile, Ellon’s top of the table clash on Saturday with leaders Dunfermline at the Meadows will likely determine which of the two contenders goes on the land the one promotion place on offer in Caledonian Division 1.

The Aberdeenshire side start the game as favourites, having won the corresponding fixture against the Fifers at the McKane Park in October, albeit by the narrowest of margins in a thrilling 38-37 encounter.

More recently, Dunfermline appeared to surrender the initiative in the last game of 2022 when they lost 17-12 to third-placed Grangemouth Stags, leaving the door open for Ellon in the run-in to the title.

Elsewhere in the division, Grangemouth are at home to Caithness while Hillfoots host Aberdeen Wanderers.

In Caley 2 North, title favourites Moray entertain North Police Scotland, while 2nd Highland will attempt to keep their challenge alive at home to Banff.

High-scoring 2nd Gordonians meet Ross Sutherland at Countesswells and winless 2nd Aberdeen Grammar travel to Lerwick where they play Shetland.

In Caley 3 North, Aberdeen University Medics are at home to Deeside while in the same section Fraserburgh host Dyce.

In the only game in the northern section of the division Stornoway visit Caithness for what should be a fiercely contested derby.

Garioch Women are away to Heriots Blues in the Women’s Premiership.