Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar target Watsonians to aid survival battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Inglis reckons Aberdeen Grammar have to target Watsonians for points in their National One relegation battle.

With three teams going down this season, Grammar have 17 points to make up on fourth-bottom GHK with eight games to go.

They came close to ending their winless run last weekend, but let a late lead slip at home to Melrose.

Grammar now head on the road tomorrow to face the Edinburgh side, as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding back-to-back relegations.

“We want to stay in National One and be that premier club in the north-east of Scotland,” said Inglis.

“It’s a tough task – we’re 17 points adrift so that’s at least three wins we need really.

“We’ve got teams we will target where we can potentially take those points and Watsonians will be one of them.

“They are a young side and like to throw the ball around. They’ve had a few good results, especially at home, so we know they’ll be gunning for it.

“We played them at Rubislaw and they were pretty physical, so it will be a tough day up front.

Bad weather hitting training time

“If we can stick to our gameplan and play the way we can, we’ll be looking to go down there to pick up four points, if not five. We’ve got a fight on our hands at the bottom of the table.”

Getting training time together as a team of late has been difficult for Grammar, given the bad weather hitting the north-east, and this week has been no exception with Tuesday’s session cancelled.

Grammar’s last win came at home to Dundee on October 29 and the challenge of adapting to life in National One has proved difficult.

“The last few weeks have been a lot more positive and, while results have not been there, the way we’ve played has been better and we’ve almost produced that 80-minute performance,” added Inglis.

“It’s never easy when you’re not winning games and keeping boys interested is quite hard. But we’ve got a good core of boys and Nat (Coe), Greig (Ryan) and Craig (McLeod) keep things fresh in training.

“We had 35 boys at training last week and we’re still putting two teams out. Boys must still be interested and, while it’s a hard situation, we’ve got to keep soldiering on and hopefully our time will come.

“National One is no dummy league and there’s a lot of really good teams in it. I think it’s just as hard a league as the Premiership and it’s a hard one to get out of.”