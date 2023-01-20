Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar target Watsonians to aid survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar target Watsonians to aid survival battle

By Jamie Durent
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 1:29 pm
Ben Inglis in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Ben Inglis in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ben Inglis reckons Aberdeen Grammar have to target Watsonians for points in their National One relegation battle.

With three teams going down this season, Grammar have 17 points to make up on fourth-bottom GHK with eight games to go.

They came close to ending their winless run last weekend, but let a late lead slip at home to Melrose.

Grammar now head on the road tomorrow to face the Edinburgh side, as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding back-to-back relegations.

“We want to stay in National One and be that premier club in the north-east of Scotland,” said Inglis.

“It’s a tough task – we’re 17 points adrift so that’s at least three wins we need really.

“We’ve got teams we will target where we can potentially take those points and Watsonians will be one of them.

“They are a young side and like to throw the ball around. They’ve had a few good results, especially at home, so we know they’ll be gunning for it.

“We played them at Rubislaw and they were pretty physical, so it will be a tough day up front.

Bad weather hitting training time

“If we can stick to our gameplan and play the way we can, we’ll be looking to go down there to pick up four points, if not five. We’ve got a fight on our hands at the bottom of the table.”

Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Inglis. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar’s Ben Inglis. Image: DC Thomson

Getting training time together as a team of late has been difficult for Grammar, given the bad weather hitting the north-east, and this week has been no exception with Tuesday’s session cancelled.

Grammar’s last win came at home to Dundee on October 29 and the challenge of adapting to life in National One has proved difficult.

“The last few weeks have been a lot more positive and, while results have not been there, the way we’ve played has been better and we’ve almost produced that 80-minute performance,” added Inglis.

“It’s never easy when you’re not winning games and keeping boys interested is quite hard. But we’ve got a good core of boys and Nat (Coe), Greig (Ryan) and Craig (McLeod) keep things fresh in training.

“We had 35 boys at training last week and we’re still putting two teams out. Boys must still be interested and, while it’s a hard situation, we’ve got to keep soldiering on and hopefully our time will come.

“National One is no dummy league and there’s a lot of really good teams in it. I think it’s just as hard a league as the Premiership and it’s a hard one to get out of.”





