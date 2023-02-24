Aberdeen Grammar coach Nat Coe fuelled by restoration not relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar coach Nat Coe fuelled by restoration not relegation

By Jamie Durent
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Nat Coe, who has stepped up from playing into a coaching role at Aberdeen Grammar
Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar co-head coach Nat Coe insists he does not need the worry of relegation to motivate him.

Grammar gave their National One survival hopes a jolt last weekend with a comeback victory against Stewart’s Melville, which was just their third of the season.

The Rubislaw side have 14 points to make up with six games remaining, in order to give themselves a chance of staying up.

Prior to last week’s win, scrum-half Donald Kennedy said the players were trying to put the big picture threat of the drop out of their minds.

The coaching staff do not afford themselves that luxury but the desire to move Grammar forward is motivation enough.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” said Coe. “For me personally, I’m my own biggest critic and I know the ins and outs of what’s out there.

“I don’t need the fear of that (relegation) to spur me on. I’ll continue to work hard to get the team into a place where we can win games.

“I’ve spent a lot more time this season reflecting on what we’re doing than I would if we were winning games. I would definitely not be challenging myself as much.

“I’m learning more as a coach and I’m just trying to help the players as much as possible.”

Grammar players were not allowed to rest on their laurels, with an intense training session on Tuesday intent on refocusing minds on the trip to Dundee this weekend.

Building moment is a well-worn phrase after a losing run is snapped but for Grammar, that is exactly what they need to do.

“It’s got the potential to be transformative, not only for this season but moving forward,” added Coe.

“Since Christmas we’ve really started the transition and are seeing big changes in how things are going.

“There’s a growing understanding of how we want to play as a team and we’re starting to get the fruits of our labour.

“We had a really difficult session on Tuesday because we were keen to challenge the boys to build on the win, rather than sit back and dwell on it.

“The players got on board and worked really hard. We’re going into this weekend with renewed motivation to get a good result.”

Doug Russell in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Dundee. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Doug Russell in action for Aberdeen Grammar against Dundee. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Grammar beat Dundee in the reverse fixture earlier this season but the Mayfield Park side have put some distance between themselves and the bottom teams since then.

“They’ve got a physical forward pack,” added Coe. “Every time I have played them, for the last eight-to-10 years, they’ve been physical up front and we’ve got to match that.

“They’ve been through a transformation of their own and it’s always tough going down there.

“The bench that we had coming on last week was really positive. We had guys who have been on the fringes that made a real statement to play first-team rugby.

“We’ve got the depth to our squad back this season and that’s a real positive from a transition year.”

