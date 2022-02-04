Shinty: Boost for Oban Camanachd as duo return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Boost for Oban Camanachd as duo return

By Bill McAllister
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Matt Rippon and Gary Lord will play for Oban Camanachd this season.
Gareth Evans, new manager of Oban Camanachd, has persuaded two former stars to commit for the new Mowi Premiership season beginning on March 5.

Evans will have Iain MacMillan as his assistant – the duo spent six years in charge at Lochside Rovers including winning the Sutherland Cup and the league.

Evans, who retired in 2014 after 20 years as a player for the Red and Blacks, succeeds Steven Sloss who has stepped down after three years.

He said: “Iain and I know the players from our time at Lochside, when many graduated to the senior team so we’re able to slot in quickly enough.

“I’m delighted that Matt Rippon and Gary Lord will be playing for us this season, adding their excellent experience to our young squad.”

Rippon quit the game to play football for Oban Saints while international defender Lord, who played in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final, had indicated that work and family pressure could curtail his career.

Evans said: “Matt is settled down with a young family and we’re very pleased he has rejoined us.

“He’s versatile, but I see him featuring in our forward line in the new campaign.

“Gary has told me he is fully committed to playing this season and that’s great news, for he’s a really fine player.

“Not so good news is that international forward Andrew MacCuish will miss the start of the campaign for work and family reasons. The door is still open for him and we’ll see what happens with his availability later on.”

Balliemore Cup scores new sponsor as shinty sides discover routes to final

Evans and Macmillan have promoted two of their own Lochside proteges to the first team squad.

They are Louie MacFarlane, a versatile 17-yearold and younger brother of first teamer Blair, and 16-year-old Innes Jackson, who plays in midfield or attack.

“Louie and Innes deserve the opportunity of tasting first team action,” said Gareth.

Oban, who finished without a senior trophy last year after shaping so promisingly in the 2019 season, begin their pre-season fixtures by facing Lochaber at Mossfield on February 12.

