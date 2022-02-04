Shinty: Boost for Oban Camanachd as duo return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Evans, new manager of Oban Camanachd, has persuaded two former stars to commit for the new Mowi Premiership season beginning on March 5.

Evans will have Iain MacMillan as his assistant – the duo spent six years in charge at Lochside Rovers including winning the Sutherland Cup and the league.

Evans, who retired in 2014 after 20 years as a player for the Red and Blacks, succeeds Steven Sloss who has stepped down after three years.

He said: “Iain and I know the players from our time at Lochside, when many graduated to the senior team so we’re able to slot in quickly enough.

“I’m delighted that Matt Rippon and Gary Lord will be playing for us this season, adding their excellent experience to our young squad.”

Rippon quit the game to play football for Oban Saints while international defender Lord, who played in the 2019 Camanachd Cup final, had indicated that work and family pressure could curtail his career.

Evans said: “Matt is settled down with a young family and we’re very pleased he has rejoined us.

“He’s versatile, but I see him featuring in our forward line in the new campaign.

“Gary has told me he is fully committed to playing this season and that’s great news, for he’s a really fine player.

“Not so good news is that international forward Andrew MacCuish will miss the start of the campaign for work and family reasons. The door is still open for him and we’ll see what happens with his availability later on.”

Evans and Macmillan have promoted two of their own Lochside proteges to the first team squad.

They are Louie MacFarlane, a versatile 17-yearold and younger brother of first teamer Blair, and 16-year-old Innes Jackson, who plays in midfield or attack.

“Louie and Innes deserve the opportunity of tasting first team action,” said Gareth.

Oban, who finished without a senior trophy last year after shaping so promisingly in the 2019 season, begin their pre-season fixtures by facing Lochaber at Mossfield on February 12.