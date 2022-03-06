Shinty: A goal and a dislocated shoulder for Iain Robinson as Newtonmore start with a win over Kinlochshiel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore attacker Iain Robinson is convinced a new era is beginning for The Eilean men.

The 22-year-old’s goal sparked Newtonmore’s 3-1 win at Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel, the shock result of the opening Mowi Premiership card.

Robinson, a first team regular of seven years, later came off with a dislocated shoulder and the wing forward is a doubt for this weekend’s home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

He said: “Last year’s disappointing results are well and truly behind us. We’re sharper and we were actually confident we could win, although not many outside the club saw this result coming.

“We’re absolutely in the title race and those who reckoned it was between Kingussie and Kinlochshiel had better factor us into things.

“Our performance is all the more remarkable given that we were without Michael Russell and injured Craig Ritchie and Struan Ross as well as the experienced group who have retired. But the lads who came in did extremely well.”

He added: “It was good to get the opener with a backhand volley at the back post after Steven MacDonald’s corner, but dislocating my shoulder was a blow.

“Fortunately, there was an osteopath in the crowd and he put it back in place so I think I’ve got a chance of making the next game.”

Co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “It’s a great morale booster and everyone did well. We can’t get over-excited at one result, though this gives us something to build on.”

The defeat was a warning signal to Shiel after last year’s heroics and manager Johnston Gill will hold a post-mortem at training this week.

Jordan Fraser equalised Robinson’s early strike only for Max Campbell to restore the visitors’ lead in 32 minutes.

Veteran Fraser Mackintosh, playing at full forward, slammed Newtonmore’s third in 44 minutes and co-boss Macarthur said: “Fraser was fantastic. Players who look after themselves the way he does can go on a long time.”

Evans makes winning start with Oban Camanachd

Daniel Madej fired a double in the first 13 minutes to set up Oban Camanachd’s 3-0 victory at Glasgow Mid Argyll then had to come off with an ankle knock and is a doubt against Fort William at Mossfield this weekend.

Louis MacFarlane hit Oban’s late clincher to ensure a winning start for new manager Gareth Evans.

He said: “It was a hard game, but we always had the edge.

“We need to wait and see on Daniel but we’ll be without Evan MacLellan who came off after 15 minutes with a hamstring problem which doesn’t look too promising.”

Lovat hit three without replay against Kilmallie

The performance of Graeme Macmillan at wing centre delighted manager Jamie Matheson as Lovat ran out 3-0 winners over Kilmallie at Caol with goals from Greg Matheson, Fraser Heath and Marc MacLachlan.

Matheson said: “Graeme is fitter than he’s been for a long time and he put in a really good shift which impressed me and I hope he kicks on from here.

“It was a good display in our first outing for six months and it was pleasing that the front three lads all opened their account.

“Kilmallie were a stuffy side and once they get all their players back they’ll be a difficult proposition at Canal Park.”

Debut goal for Fort William teenager Stevens

Sixteen-year-old Cameron Stevens celebrated his Premiership debut by firing Fort William’s opener just on the interval of their 2-2 draw with Kyles Athletic at An Aird.

After the 90 minutes, there was a penalty shootout for the Drew Ferguson Memorial Trophy and Jack Fraser slotted home to give Fort a 4-3 win to regain the cup.

Victor Smith Jr put Fort two up in 47 minutes but Liam Arnott pulled one back for Kyles and Connor Kennedy hit their 75th minute equaliser.

Fort co-boss Victor Smith said: “It was a very good game and a point apiece was fair.

“I was delighted with our performance and the lads are buzzing. It was played in an excellent spirit, both teams so happy to be playing competitively again.”