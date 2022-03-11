Shinty: Kilmallie’s Premiership trip switched due to funeral of club legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kilmallie’s Premiership trip switched due to funeral of club legend

By Bill McAllister
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Kilmallie's scheduled Premiership trip to Kyles Athletic has been switched to Caol.
Kilmallie's scheduled Premiership trip to Kyles Athletic has been switched to Caol.

Kilmallie’s scheduled Premiership trip to Kyles Athletic has been switched to Caol to allow home players to attend the funeral of Kilmallie club legend Hugh MacIntyre on Saturday morning.

Club chieftain MacIntyre played in their 1964 Camanachd Cup winning team, and team manager Martin Stewart said: “We’re delighted the fixture has been reversed so we can honour Hugh.”

Talented young full-back George Thomson, who broke his leg in the Camanachd Cup tie with Beauly last August, trained this week and is in line for a surprise return to Kyles colours.

“If there’s no adverse reaction from training, George could get a run out against Kilmallie,” said manager Robert Baxter.

Kilmallie, who still have Innes Blackhall and Stuart Callison suspended, welcome back Aidan Love and Andrew Macallister, but Ryan Stewart misses out.

Skye attacker Ross Gordon faces a late test on a badly swollen ankle to see if he can face Inveraray at Portree – in a clash of prospective title candidates in the top match on the National Division card.

“Ross suffered a couple of bad challenges and we’ll just have to wait and see,” said manager Kenny MacLeod.

Shinty: Four-goal haul for Kingussie’s Savio Genini in his first game as captain

Sixteen-year-old schoolboy Thomas Mackinnon is set to start for Beauly in their local derby with Strathglass at Braeview Park.

The Green and Whites fired nine goals at Aberdour last week to underline their promotion aspirations.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Strath will be a tougher proposition and we may make a couple of changes. Thomas Mackinnon played 90 minutes last week at wing-back and was terrific, so he’ll keep his place.”

Oban Celtic’s attacker Ross Macmillan, sent off last weekend, is suspended for their tussle with Lochaber at Spean Bridge, but Andy Macdonald returns from a one game ban. Barry Macdonald is still suspended for Danny Delaney’s home side.

Glen Urquhart hope to have Andy Corrigan and Chris Mack available to return against Aberdour at Drumnadrochit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]