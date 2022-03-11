Shinty: Kilmallie’s Premiership trip switched due to funeral of club legend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmallie’s scheduled Premiership trip to Kyles Athletic has been switched to Caol to allow home players to attend the funeral of Kilmallie club legend Hugh MacIntyre on Saturday morning.

Club chieftain MacIntyre played in their 1964 Camanachd Cup winning team, and team manager Martin Stewart said: “We’re delighted the fixture has been reversed so we can honour Hugh.”

Talented young full-back George Thomson, who broke his leg in the Camanachd Cup tie with Beauly last August, trained this week and is in line for a surprise return to Kyles colours.

“If there’s no adverse reaction from training, George could get a run out against Kilmallie,” said manager Robert Baxter.

Kilmallie, who still have Innes Blackhall and Stuart Callison suspended, welcome back Aidan Love and Andrew Macallister, but Ryan Stewart misses out.

Skye attacker Ross Gordon faces a late test on a badly swollen ankle to see if he can face Inveraray at Portree – in a clash of prospective title candidates in the top match on the National Division card.

“Ross suffered a couple of bad challenges and we’ll just have to wait and see,” said manager Kenny MacLeod.

Sixteen-year-old schoolboy Thomas Mackinnon is set to start for Beauly in their local derby with Strathglass at Braeview Park.

The Green and Whites fired nine goals at Aberdour last week to underline their promotion aspirations.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “Strath will be a tougher proposition and we may make a couple of changes. Thomas Mackinnon played 90 minutes last week at wing-back and was terrific, so he’ll keep his place.”

Oban Celtic’s attacker Ross Macmillan, sent off last weekend, is suspended for their tussle with Lochaber at Spean Bridge, but Andy Macdonald returns from a one game ban. Barry Macdonald is still suspended for Danny Delaney’s home side.

Glen Urquhart hope to have Andy Corrigan and Chris Mack available to return against Aberdour at Drumnadrochit.