Shinty: Roofer Mark MacLachlan is again Lovat’s man for the big occassion with last-gasp Camanachd Cup semi-final winner

Mark MacLachlan underlined his reputation as Lovat’s “big game hunter” with the last-minute winner to book the Kiltarlity club’s place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

The 30-year-old roofer fired the goal which gave the Black and Whites a 3-2 win over Kyles Athletic to reach their fifth Camanachd final in seven seasons.

Big Mark hit the winner in last season’s quarter final and semi-final and, in June, his 118th-minute winner beat Kinlochshiel in the MacTavish Cup quarter-final.

His fierce drive off the leg of Kyles keeper John Whyte was MacLachlan’s 13th goal of the campaign.

“He’s the man for the big occasion and we were so relieved he did it again, because extra time really wasn’t something we wanted, because we were patching people together in the closing stages,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

“Our performance wasn’t pretty – it wasn’t the best of games – but we battled our way through.

“It’s the result that matters and now we can regroup for next month’s final at The Dell.”

It was an edgy victory over a gallant Kyles side who dominated the second half, but Matheson’s men have made the final doubly historic – for Lovat have never faced Kingussie or Oban, who meet this Sunday, in a Camanachd Cup Final and they have never played in this final at Kingussie.

Key defender Danny Kelly, who came off before half-time with a recurrence of a groin strain, will be left out of the next couple of games.

Matheson added: “We need to nurse him through this problem to give him a chance of making the final on September 13.”

It will be a similar story with attacker Greg Matheson, who made his comeback, though far from 100% fit from an arm injury.

“Greg made his contribution, but will now sit out two games,” explained the manager. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed Craig Mainland will be fit to return for the final, while Callum Cruden should be free of suspension in time.”

Former manager of the side, Fraser Gallacher, now in his mid-40s, made a surprise comeback as a substitute for depleted Lovat – crossing for MacLachlan’s winner.

Refreshed Kyles side show potential despite cup exit

Inspired by Andy King, who controlled the midfield, Kyles stormed back after Greg Matheson’s double inside 24 minutes seemed to put the Inverness-shire men in charge.

Roddy Macdonald powered home a free hit and Ross MacRae slotted a penalty to make it 2-2 by the interval.

Young George Thomson also shone as Kyles looked the more likely second half victors until MacLachlan did it again – the third time in five years he has hit a Camanachd semi-final winner.

Kyles emphasised the potential of a team being rebuilt and reshaped by Robert Baxter, but their hopes of a 22nd Camanachd triumph have been wrecked.

Lovat’s joy was completed when their second team beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 through a late Euan Ferguson penalty at Taynuilt to book their place in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final.

They will face holders Newtonmore, who beat Glen Urquhart 6-4, in game which saw hat-tricks from both Glen’s James MacPherson and Glen Mackintosh of More.

Kingussie’s Fraser Munro likely to miss other Camanachd Cup semi

Kingussie’s influential midfielder Fraser Munro is unlikely to figure for Sunday’s semi-final against Oban Camanachd at Fort William.

He sustained an arm injury as Kinlochshiel inflicted Kingussie’s first defeat of the season, winning their Mowi Premiership clash 1-0 at Balmacara.

“Fraser doesn’t appear likely to make the semi final,” said Kings’ manager John Gibson. “His injury doesn’t look too good.”

John MacRae’s 15th-minute strike was enough to take the points and lift Shiel, who have two games in hand, to seven points behind table-topping Kings.

“They played well and we didn’t,” said Gibson. “Shiel defended strongly in the first half while we didn’t take our chances.

“With the wind in the second half, we’d plenty of the ball without doing much damage and Finlay MacRae was outstanding for them at full-back.

“It’s disappointing to lose our unbeaten record, but we’ve got to put it behind us and focus on stepping up our performance for the tie with Oban.”

Kilmallie’s hopes of avoiding relegation took a knock when they crashed 5-1 at home to Caberfeidh – who virtually ensured their own Premiership survival with doubles from Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett and one from Ben Macdonald.

Daniel Stewart hit the Caol men’s late consolation.

In the National Division, Ross Gordon fired four goals as Skye thumped visitors Aberdour 7-0 to move within four points of leaders Beauly, with the islanders having two games in hand.

Fraser Watt and Allan MacDonald hit doubles as Inveraray beat Lochaber 5-0 at Spean Bridge, while Lennon Campbell put Oban Celtic on the way to a 3-0 home win over Strathglass.