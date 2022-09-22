Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop

By Bill McAllister
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.
Kilmallie's Shane O'Rua (10) is congratulated on his second goal by Ryan Stewart against Inverness in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at Canal Park, Caol.

Club legend Peter Jackson has taken charge of Kilmallie as they teeter on the edge of the Mowi Premiership relegation cliff.

The Caol club, three points adrift at the foot of the table with two games remaining, will be consigned to the National Division if they lose to Kyles Athletic at Canal Park on Saturday.

A run of 16 successive defeats and the resignation of manager Martin Stewart followed by the players picking the team has resulted in Jackson accepting an SOS to be interim manager for their final games.

The current Marine Harvest club volunteer of the year, and a former team boss, is ready to give youth its chance.

Ben Mackinnon is suspended against Kyles, a must-win match to keep Kilmallie hopes alive for their remaining fixture at Oban on October 8.

Meanwhile, neighbours Fort William, level with Glasgow Mid Argyll but having played three games more, have team problems against Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat at An Aird.

Defender Astie Cameron flew to Australia this week on an open-ended ticket and may miss next season. Hamish Shaw is out for work reasons while Johnny Foster and Lewis Clark are doubtful through injury and skipper Arran MacPhee awaits cruciate ligament surgery in January.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we need to do something in our next two games before we visit Mid Argyll in our final fixture on October 29,” said co-manager Victor Smith.

Fresh from their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph, Kingussie are sure of a warm welcome at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll, who still have six games to play.

John Gibson’s treble-winning troops top the table but Kinlochshiel can still make 30 points with four wins, leaving Kings needing three wins from their last four.

Ruaridh Anderson’s goal gave Kings a 1-0 win in Glasgow on April 23.

Oban Camanachd have key men Daniel Cameron and Daniel MacVicar suspended against third-top Newtonmore at Mossfield, the first time the teams have met this season.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “We also have Conor Howe and Evan MacLellan unavaible so 16-year-old Calum Macmillan has been called in. He’s a really bright prospect and will make his debut at some stage  in the game.”

In the National Division, Beauly and Skye, whose only dropped point was against each other, look to close in on Premiership places.

Beauly co-manager Gregor McCormick is without Sean Stewart, on holiday, for their derby at second bottom Strathglass.

“It’s really nip and tuck in the promotion picture,” said McCormick.

“Inveraray have games in hand and have to play both ourselves and Skye. It’s important that we win at Cannich to take us in to our final fixtures against Skye and Inveraray,”

Skye, who face Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit, are making their first appearance since Jordan Murchison fired four in their 7-0 win at Oban Celtic on August 27.

Inveraray aim to keep up the pressure by beating visitors Oban Celtic in the latter’s final game of the season.

