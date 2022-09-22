Shinty: Kilmallie draft in club legend in bid to beat the drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Club legend Peter Jackson has taken charge of Kilmallie as they teeter on the edge of the Mowi Premiership relegation cliff.

The Caol club, three points adrift at the foot of the table with two games remaining, will be consigned to the National Division if they lose to Kyles Athletic at Canal Park on Saturday.

A run of 16 successive defeats and the resignation of manager Martin Stewart followed by the players picking the team has resulted in Jackson accepting an SOS to be interim manager for their final games.

The current Marine Harvest club volunteer of the year, and a former team boss, is ready to give youth its chance.

Ben Mackinnon is suspended against Kyles, a must-win match to keep Kilmallie hopes alive for their remaining fixture at Oban on October 8.

Meanwhile, neighbours Fort William, level with Glasgow Mid Argyll but having played three games more, have team problems against Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat at An Aird.

Defender Astie Cameron flew to Australia this week on an open-ended ticket and may miss next season. Hamish Shaw is out for work reasons while Johnny Foster and Lewis Clark are doubtful through injury and skipper Arran MacPhee awaits cruciate ligament surgery in January.

“The league table doesn’t lie and we need to do something in our next two games before we visit Mid Argyll in our final fixture on October 29,” said co-manager Victor Smith.

Fresh from their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph, Kingussie are sure of a warm welcome at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll, who still have six games to play.

John Gibson’s treble-winning troops top the table but Kinlochshiel can still make 30 points with four wins, leaving Kings needing three wins from their last four.

Ruaridh Anderson’s goal gave Kings a 1-0 win in Glasgow on April 23.

Oban Camanachd have key men Daniel Cameron and Daniel MacVicar suspended against third-top Newtonmore at Mossfield, the first time the teams have met this season.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “We also have Conor Howe and Evan MacLellan unavaible so 16-year-old Calum Macmillan has been called in. He’s a really bright prospect and will make his debut at some stage in the game.”

Truly special weekend at the 2022 @tulloch_homes Camanachd cup final Thank you to everyone involved and to all who attended the event one sport

one community pic.twitter.com/TNP6ckjrS6 — Shinty (@camanachd) September 18, 2022

In the National Division, Beauly and Skye, whose only dropped point was against each other, look to close in on Premiership places.

Beauly co-manager Gregor McCormick is without Sean Stewart, on holiday, for their derby at second bottom Strathglass.

“It’s really nip and tuck in the promotion picture,” said McCormick.

“Inveraray have games in hand and have to play both ourselves and Skye. It’s important that we win at Cannich to take us in to our final fixtures against Skye and Inveraray,”

Skye, who face Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit, are making their first appearance since Jordan Murchison fired four in their 7-0 win at Oban Celtic on August 27.

Inveraray aim to keep up the pressure by beating visitors Oban Celtic in the latter’s final game of the season.