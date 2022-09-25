Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome win and Ross Gordon hits hat-trick for Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Lovat hope Bonfire Night fixture is a damp squib, Kilmallie pick up welcome win and Ross Gordon hits hat-trick for Skye

By Bill McAllister
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.
Skye's Ross Gordon (left) celebrates his second goal against Glenurquhart with Jordan Murchison.

The Mowi Premiership relegation battle may not be settled until Bonfire Night – but Lovat hope it will turn out to be a damp squib.

For the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup runners up still have six league games scheduled, culminating with a home game against Glasgow Mid Argyll on November 5.

“Our fingers are crossed that the relegation issue is settled by then, so we could have a chance of calling it off,” said Lovat boss Jamie Matheson.

“With October being a tricky month weather-wise, there could be postponements which could keep us playing into mid-November.

“Our players desperately need a break and six more weeks of training is a big demand, when everyone else in the Premiership will be finished weeks ahead of us.”

Five of their cup final side missed Saturday’s 3-0 at Fort William, including Martin Mainland who has a torn calf muscle and will not play again this year.

Fraser Heath’s double and Greg Matheson’s clincher piled the relegation pressure on Fort William – particularly as neighbours Kilmallie ended a run of 16 straight defeats with a 2-1 win over Kyles Athletic at Caol.

Ross Gordon celebrates the opening goal for Skye against Glenurquhart. 

The picture now is that, with two to go down, Mid Argyll, who have five to play, and Fort, who have two games left, each have six points – one more than Kilmallie who have one fixture remaining.

Kilmallie’s new acting boss Peter Jackson proved to have a magic touch, conjuring up only their second league win of the season.

Roddy Macdonald fired Kyles in to a second minute lead but Calum MacDougall levelled in 41 minutes. A draw would still have relegated the Canal Park men but early in the second half Martyn Cameron slammed the winner which offers them some hope.

Ryan Borthwick netted twice as Kingussie took another key step towards the first Grand Slam in 19 years. Roddy Young and James Hutchison were also on target in the 4-0 home win over Mid Argyll. If Kinlochshiel win their last four games, Kingussie would need to win two of their last three outings.

Ross Gordon grabbed a hat trick as Skye, in their first game in four weeks, reinforced their bid for promotion from the National Division with a 3-1 victory at Glen Urquhart, who counted through David Maclennan.

Skye are two points behind leaders Beauly but with a game in hand and the teams have still to meet.

Glenurquhart’s Lachlan Smith comes in to block the swing from Ross Gordon (Skye). 

Calum Flynn’s early double set up Beauly’s 4-0 derby win over Strathglass at Cannich, with Ross Forbes and Calum Morrison also scoring for the Greens. Beauly are on 23 points with two to play, Skye have 21 with three remaining, while Inveraray are on 17 points with four fixtures left.

Inveraray strolled to a 6-0 home win over Oban Celtic with goals from Fraser Watt (2), Ewan Donnan, Allan MacDonald, Ruaraidh Graham and Ross Macmillan.

But Inveraray have to win against Skye at Portree this weekend to stay in with a chance of a Premiership spot.

Teenager Finlay Maclennan fired seven goals – four in the second half – as Beauly colts clinched the North Second Division title with a 13-1 drubbing of Strathspey at Braeview Park.

Col Glen have one hand on the South First Division title after beating nearest challengers Bute 3-1.

