Shinty latest: Forgrieve steps up with Oban Camanachd; Stewart staying at Glen Urquhart; Lovat’s MacKay gets op

Oban Camanachd have swooped to sign Jamie Forgrieve from “across the divide” at neighbours Oban Celtic.

Forgrieve, who was outstanding for the South against the North in the under-21 representative match at Caol a couple of months ago, will this get his first opportunity to play in the Mowi Premiership.

Gareth Evans, the Camanachd manager, said: “Jamie approached us with a view to joining us and we’re delighted to welcome him to our colours.

“He’s extremely versatile, at home in defence or the centre line, and is a significant addition to our squad as we prepare to begin pre-season training.”

Jamie, the son of Celtic legend Duncan Forgrieve, will be a loss to National Division Celtic.

Stewart to stay on as Glen Urquhart boss

Dave Stewart is to stay on for a second season as manager of National Division side Glen Urquhart.

Former Scotland skipper John Barr will continue as player-assistant manager.

Stewart said: “After a year of transition, I’ve agreed to give it another go and I’m encouraged that our young players will be that bit older and more experienced to help us to make progress.

“The lads who are going south to university have indicated they’re willing to commute to play for us, despite the travelling involved, which shows their commitment.

“I think we could be in the promotion reckoning, despite the fact that two very good teams, Kilmallie and Fort William, are coming down from the Premiership.”

Wing-centre Alastair Maclean has been voted Glen’s first-team player of the year, while his younger brother, 16-year-old David – who made several first-team appearances late in the season – has won the Loch Ness club’s young player of the year accolade.

Lovat ace on comeback trail after pre-Christmas knee surgery

Lorne MacKay, the classy Lovat midfielder who missed the Camanachd Cup Final with serious knee trouble, has undergone surgery.

“Lorne’s been waiting for an operation and is relieved to have had it before Christmas,” revealed Lovat manager Jamie Matheson.

“He’s aim for a four to five-month rehabilitation period, which will hopefully see him back in our colours in May or June.

“He’s one of our best performers and it’s a big relief that he’s now on the comeback trail.”