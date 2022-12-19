Shinty latest: Forgrieve steps up with Oban Camanachd; Stewart staying at Glen Urquhart; Lovat’s MacKay gets op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty latest: Forgrieve steps up with Oban Camanachd; Stewart staying at Glen Urquhart; Lovat’s MacKay gets op

By Bill McAllister
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson

Oban Camanachd have swooped to sign Jamie Forgrieve from “across the divide” at neighbours Oban Celtic.

Forgrieve, who was outstanding for the South against the North in the under-21 representative match at Caol a couple of months ago, will this get his first opportunity to play in the Mowi Premiership.

Gareth Evans, the Camanachd manager, said: “Jamie approached us with a view to joining us and we’re delighted to welcome him to our colours.

“He’s extremely versatile, at home in defence or the centre line, and is a significant addition to our squad as we prepare to begin pre-season training.”

Jamie, the son of Celtic legend Duncan Forgrieve, will be a loss to National Division Celtic.

Stewart to stay on as Glen Urquhart boss

Dave Stewart is to stay on for a second season as manager of National Division side Glen Urquhart.

Former Scotland skipper John Barr will continue as player-assistant manager.

Stewart said: “After a year of transition, I’ve agreed to give it another go and I’m encouraged that our young players will be that bit older and more experienced to help us to make progress.

“The lads who are going south to university have indicated they’re willing to commute to play for us, despite the travelling involved, which shows their commitment.

“I think we could be in the promotion reckoning, despite the fact that two very good teams, Kilmallie and Fort William, are coming down from the Premiership.”

Wing-centre Alastair Maclean has been voted Glen’s first-team player of the year, while his younger brother, 16-year-old David – who made several first-team appearances late in the season – has won the Loch Ness club’s young player of the year accolade.

Lovat ace on comeback trail after pre-Christmas knee surgery

Lorne MacKay, the classy Lovat midfielder who missed the Camanachd Cup Final with serious knee trouble, has undergone surgery.

“Lorne’s been waiting for an operation and is relieved to have had it before Christmas,” revealed Lovat manager Jamie Matheson.

Lorne MacKay of Lovat (in white). Image: Neil G Paterson

“He’s aim for a four to five-month rehabilitation period, which will hopefully see him back in our colours in May or June.

“He’s one of our best performers and it’s a big relief that he’s now on the comeback trail.”

