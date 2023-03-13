Celebrations afoot this year for shinty club with northern roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Shinty

Celebrations afoot this year for shinty club with northern roots

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The current men's Tayforth Camanachd's side.
The current men's Tayforth Camanachd's side.

An Edinburgh-based shinty club, with roots in the Highlands, are planning for a year of events on and off the pitch to mark the half-century anniversary of their founding.

Established in 1973, Tayforth Camanachd spent their first 36 years based in Perth, providing shinty opportunities for players moving down from the north of Scotland and Irish hurlers based in Edinburgh – enjoying plenty of success to boot.

Highlanders helped create club in ’73

Full-back Duncan Martin explained north players were important from the start at Tayforth, and outlined some of the events expected to raise smiles as part of the club’s 50th anniversary.

He said: “People travelling down from the Highlands and west coast, for work or university along with Irish hurlers led to the team being set up. It was a good team in those days, which competed well in a lot of good cup competitions.

Tayforth Camanachd’s 1994/95 South Division Two-winning team. The club aim to emulate this league win this year.

“The club moved to Musselburgh and played there for a while before relocating to Edinburgh to Peffermill (in 2019), where we now play our home matches.

“There will be quite a lot of events being planned for this, the 50th, year. It will culminate in a big 50th anniversary ceilidh at the end of the season in Edinburgh, and potentially matches including older team players and a women’s game as well.

The current Tayforth Camanachd women’s team.

“We also have a new kit and new sponsors this year, which will add to the celebrations.

“This month, we’ve also launched a new club badge, which tied in with International Women’s Day on March 8. With the women’s team fully established within the club, we felt it was important to reflect that, so that is another step forward.”

Side aiming for stronger season

Last season, Tayforth played in South Division One, but starting 2023 in South Division Two offers the club an opportunity to pack a punch once more, with eyes on prizes.

Martin added: “It’s a different league this season, but one we feel we can compete in.

“We have also got a good chance in the Single Team Cup, and we have been reintroduced into the Sutherland and Bullough Cups.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented