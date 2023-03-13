Celebrations afoot this year for shinty club with northern roots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Edinburgh-based shinty club, with roots in the Highlands, are planning for a year of events on and off the pitch to mark the half-century anniversary of their founding.

Established in 1973, Tayforth Camanachd spent their first 36 years based in Perth, providing shinty opportunities for players moving down from the north of Scotland and Irish hurlers based in Edinburgh – enjoying plenty of success to boot.

Highlanders helped create club in ’73

Full-back Duncan Martin explained north players were important from the start at Tayforth, and outlined some of the events expected to raise smiles as part of the club’s 50th anniversary.

He said: “People travelling down from the Highlands and west coast, for work or university along with Irish hurlers led to the team being set up. It was a good team in those days, which competed well in a lot of good cup competitions.

“The club moved to Musselburgh and played there for a while before relocating to Edinburgh to Peffermill (in 2019), where we now play our home matches.

“There will be quite a lot of events being planned for this, the 50th, year. It will culminate in a big 50th anniversary ceilidh at the end of the season in Edinburgh, and potentially matches including older team players and a women’s game as well.

“We also have a new kit and new sponsors this year, which will add to the celebrations.

“This month, we’ve also launched a new club badge, which tied in with International Women’s Day on March 8. With the women’s team fully established within the club, we felt it was important to reflect that, so that is another step forward.”

Side aiming for stronger season

Last season, Tayforth played in South Division One, but starting 2023 in South Division Two offers the club an opportunity to pack a punch once more, with eyes on prizes.

Martin added: “It’s a different league this season, but one we feel we can compete in.

“We have also got a good chance in the Single Team Cup, and we have been reintroduced into the Sutherland and Bullough Cups.”