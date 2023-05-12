Shinty: Newtonmore and Kingussie lock horns for a place in MacTavish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first Badenoch derby of the season takes place at the Eilan on Saturday where Newtonmore welcome Kingussie with a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final at stake.

Kingussie are holders having come from behind to beat Caberfeidh in last year’s final, but this is also a tournament that has been kind to record winners Newtonmore who lifted the trophy four times in a row between 2016 and 2019.

Iain Borthwick is looking to reach his first final as Kingussie manager, but he may have to do so without 2022 Mowi national player of the year Roddy Young.

He said: “Roddy jarred his knee against Glasgow Mid Argyll last week and he’ll be a loss. James Falconer has had eight stitches removed from his cut finger, but the gash opened up at training ahead of GMA, so he was an unused substitute. He should be fine for Saturday though.

“Our substitutes last week were Roddy Young, James Falconer and Savio Genini whilst Thomas Borthwick, continuing recovery from injury, got a good hour with the second team so he’ll feature against Newtonmore. These guys would be certain starters in any other team, so I have a bit of a selection headache but it’s a good headache to have.

“The derby is always a big game and I think this one is going to be a nail-biter.”

Newtonmore looking to bounce back

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur and his squad are still smarting from last week’s shock defeat to Skye.

He said: “The Skye result was a massive kick up the backside and maybe we needed that. It might do us the world of good as while we have been winning games, we haven’t always scored the goals to see teams off when we’ve had the opportunity.

“Kingussie are favourites, and the pressure is on them, but we desperately want to get to a final.”

🤍🔹Fixtures Saturday 13th May 2023🔹🤍

The First Team take on @KCamanachd at The Eilan in the Semi Final of the https://t.co/VLuQBVlwyG MacTavish Cup🏆

Throw up 2:30pm. Entry £6.00 (£3.00 concessions).

Get along and give the boys your support if you can.

Good team💙#shinty pic.twitter.com/nqxFCZFRcu — Newtonmore Camanachd (@NCamanachd) May 11, 2023

With Arron MacBean fit again, More should be at full strength.

The other semi-final between Skye Camanachd and Glenurquhart takes place in Portree and both sides know whoever comes out on top will be underdogs in the final, whoever they face.

Having lost out to Caberfeidh at the same stage last season, Skye are looking to go one better and manager Kenny Macleod said: “Last year’s semi-final defeat is still raw and we would love to put that right on Saturday.

“For the first time all season, we have a full squad to choose from even though a few are still on the road to full fitness.

“We all recognise the opportunity in front of us but are under no illusions as to how difficult Saturday will be.”

The 2019 finalists Glenurquhart are the only side from out-with shinty’s top-flight to reach this year’s semis and they have Lachie Smith back following suspension.

GMA take on Kyles in cup final repeat

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup holders Glasgow Mid Argyll have a semi-final meeting with Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich. This is a repeat of last year’s final which the Glasgow side won 1-0 courtesy of John McNulty’s goal.

GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “We are all looking forward to defending ‘the Celtic’ at Kyles on Saturday.

“Although we’ve had a poor start to the season so far, we are seeing steady signs of improvement and although Kyle’s will be seen as firm favourites, we are looking to find a good display to kick start our season.

“James Macleod and Finlay Ralston are both unavailable for selection so Matthew Young and Rory Mcdiarmid will be added to the travelling squad.”

Inveraray host Oban Camanachd in the other semi-final.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans was far from pleased with his side’s late collapse last Saturday when two late goals earned Lovat a 2-2 draw.

He said: “There will be changes, either positional or in personnel, and some players will have played their way out of the team with their performance against Lovat.”

Caberfeidh and Beauly meet in the day’s only Mowi Premiership encounter. Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said he should have “one or two” players back from the depleted squad which lost out to Kinlochshiel last week whilst Beauly miss the injured Robbie Brindle and the suspended Ryan MacKay.

Lochaber welcome Fort William in the Mowi National Division. This is sure to be a poignant occasion following Scott Knox’s recent passing as the 29-year-old played for both clubs.