SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Newtonmore’s Michael Russell

Experienced Newtonmore player Michael Russell has packed plenty into his career on the pitch.

The 30-year-old, whose side host Skye in the Premiership this weekend, shares some of his best and worst moments here…

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I remember going to (Newtonmore’s home venue) the Eilan with my pappa, Sandy Russell, watching my dad play in the second team. I must have been three or four.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My full debut was against Kingussie at The Dell, Kingussie, when I was 16 or 17.

There was a last-minute call-off, so I only got a call a couple of hours before throw-up. It’s the most nervous I’ve ever been before a game. I think we drew 2-2 in the end.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

I’ve been very fortunate to have had lots of good moments in the sport, it’s difficult to single out one.

Winning the Scottish Cup (Camanachd Cup) in 2017 was special (in a 3-2 win against Lovat at the Bught in Inverness).

That final had a bit of everything. We were underdogs due to injuries and suspensions, so we had a makeshift team with Paul MacArthur agreeing to play in goals. PJ made some gutsy calls that day and got them all right.

And the worst?

For me, missing games or training through injury has always been the worst. You can’t contribute and you feel like you’re letting the team down.

Watching from the sidelines as we lost a Scottish Cup semi-final to Kyles at Taynuilt, in 2015, was probably the biggest lowlight.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I broke my collar-bone in 2019 and missed a lot of the season, including a great Scottish Cup run.

My first game back was the Scottish Cup final against Oban (which Newtonmore won 5-1 in a rescheduled game after the first one was abandoned at 0-0).

I’ve always felt that long-term niggling injuries are worse because they are harder to overcome. We’ve always been lucky at Newtonmore, having great support from trainers and physios.

Who is the joker in your team?

We have a few, including our management, but special mention to Connor Jones – he’s always full of nonsense.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’ve always liked playing at (Kyles Athletic’s) Tighnabruaich. We’ve had some brilliant games there – great wins and sore losses.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

The easy answer is Craig Morrison. His record speaks for itself and having a goalscorer like Craig would strengthen any team no-end.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

One that sticks in my mind is Andy Tosh’s winning penalty in Scottish Cup semi-final in 2018 against Kilmallie.

He famously wasn’t a goalscorer, but stood up confidently and nearly took the net off the goals. Tosh was a true captain that day.

Describe shinty in three words?

Commitment, community, generational.