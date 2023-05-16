Shinty: Sutherland Cup final man of the match to be awarded trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Sutherland Cup final man of the match to be awarded trophy

Shinty historian and commentator Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan has donated the trophy.

By Danny Law
Shinty historian Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan presents Camanachd Association President, Steven MacKenzie with the Sutherland Cup player of the match trophy to be used in finals from 2023 onwards. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty historian Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan presents Camanachd Association President, Steven MacKenzie with the Sutherland Cup player of the match trophy to be used in finals from 2023 onwards. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.

The player of the match in this season’s Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup final will be awarded a new trophy.

Shinty historian and commentator Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan has donated the trophy, which the winning player will keep in their possession until the next final, similar to many of the other player of the match awards throughout shinty such as the Albert Smith Medal.

This year’s Sutherland Cup final, which will take place on September 9 at Blaribeg Park, Drumnadrochit, is the 100th anniversary final.

Dr MacLennan said: “I have always felt that the man of the match in the Sutherland final should get an award and to retain this trophy for a year, complete with the enhanced base and silver bands added by Roddie MacLennan of Aird Artisans in Inverness, seems to be a fitting way to mark the Sutherland centenary and my own retirement year.”

Sir William Sutherland, who donated the Sutherland Cup and indeed the new man of the match trophy that Dr MacLennan has acquired, was a Scottish civil servant, Liberal Party politician and colliery owner. He was closely associated with Prime Minister David Lloyd George and was a minister in the post-war coalition government.

Dr MacLennan purchased the trophy 10 years ago for nearly £100.

He said: “I held onto it looking for a use and decided the 100th anniversary of the main trophy would be a good point to re-introduce it to shinty.

“It was advertised as a shinty trophy for shinty introduced in 1905.

“The silver hallmark is confirmed as London 1905 but there are no references to be found so far for when it might have been played for.

“However, there are press reports in 1921 and 1922 of Sir William Sutherland attending events in Argyll and presenting a shinty trophy.

“Not the main trophy either I would say.

“So, this could either be the Argyll one or there may even be a third Sutherland Cup.”

Shinty: Holders Kingussie defeat Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks