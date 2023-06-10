SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel’s Donald Nixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel’s Donald Nixon

The midfielder's highs in the sport are winning a Camanachd Cup and a Premier League title with Shiel.

By Paul Chalk
Kinlochshiel's Donald Nixon, left, competing with Fort William's Sean MacLellan. Image: Neil Paterson
Kinlochshiel full centre Donald Nixon’s competitive shinty action began at the tender age of 12 on a trip to Fort William.

The 28-year-old Mowi Premiership player takes us through some of the thrills and spills of being involved in the sport in out latest Shinty Spotlight.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

My very earliest memories of shinty are playing in Auchtertyre Hall with Doe Macrae and JD Mackenzie teaching us, then going over to Plockton Hall to compete in tournaments.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My first senior game for the second team was when I was 12 and it was away to Fort William. It was not a very flattering scoreline – I think we lost 12-1.

My first-team debut was when I was about 16 at home to Strathglass. I am pretty sure we won 3-1. It was one of the last games we played before being promoted to the Premier League that year.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

That’s a tough question. We had some really great moments over the years.

I don’t think I can separate the Camanachd Cup win in 2021 (a 3-1 victory against Lovat), or the Premier League title win in 2017. Both were very special days.

Kinlochshiel Shinty Club Captain Keith MacRae lifts The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup at Mossfield Park, Oban following their 3 – 1 victory over Lovat Shinty Club on Sat 18th Sep 2021

Posted by Camanachd Association on Sunday, 19 September 2021

And the worst?

Probably losing the MacTavish Cup final 2-1 against Newtonmore in 2018. Although we put in a strong performance, it was a tough loss to take.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I broke my thumb in a North vs South under-21s game in 2014 and now have a titanium plate it in.

Who is the joker in your team?

It’s got to be John MacRae. Every team has got one and John is ours.

He’s always up to no good and you just never know what’s going to come out of his mouth next.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’ve always liked going to Inveraray. It’s a great day out with the boys. Always a tough game, but they are a great group of lads.

The pub is always full after the match and you enjoy the bus journey home with your mates.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Newtonmore’s Norman Campbell keeps the ball from Andrew MacCuish (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.

Probably Newtonmore’s Norman Campbell. At times, he was just impossible to play against. He’s strong, fast, and a good tackler and hitter.

You would play the ball up front and he would win it and put it straight back into the Newtonmore forward line.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Keith MacRae’s goal late on in the Camanachd Cup final, making it 3-1 with only seconds to go – we knew that the cup was coming home with us.

Describe shinty in three words?

Committed, community, and brilliant.

