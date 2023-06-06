Skye captain relishing underdogs tag ahead of MacTavish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye Camanachd go into Saturday’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie with the underdogs tag but that doesn’t faze skipper John Gillies.

Skye’s last appearance in a MacTavish final was in 1990, the year the islanders lifted the Camanachd Cup, when they lost 5-3 to Saturday’s opponents Kingussie after an epic battle.

The Scotland under-21 international said: “It’s never a bad thing to be underdogs in my opinion.

“We’ll have a big support behind us on the day and we have gained experience in the Premiership this season, playing big matches every week.

“We weren’t firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, but we picked up. We lost at Kinlochshiel on the opening day, but we won all our away matches after that and the 5-1 win at Caberfeidh on Saturday was the best I’ve seen us play.

“The whole squad, and the management team, are so together.

“We’ll go into the final with confidence, and we’ll look to play the way we can play.”

Gillies added: “All the players in the current squad weren’t even born the last time we were a MacTavish Final, so this appearance is long overdue.

“Being Skye Camanachd captain makes it a proud day for me and my family and I would love to lift that trophy on Saturday.”

Opponents Kingussie certainly have the big game experience, but their captain James Falconer insists there is no chance of complacency getting in the way of their bid for another trophy win.

Falconer was a key part of Kingussie’s Grand Slam success in 2022, collecting his first MacTavish medal in the process.

He said: “We can’t underestimate anyone.

“I missed our Macaulay Cup tie against Skye in Portree in April, but we trailed 2-0 at one point in that game and were maybe lucky to get the win in the end.

“We can be slow starters at times, making it hard for ourselves, and we need to cut that out.

“We need to make sure we have our wits about us at all times.

“We have experience of these games, but nerves can play a part for both sides. I think fitness will also be a big factor as the Bught is a big pitch and the hot weather has left it firm.

“We are good to go though and it’s a privilege to captain Kingussie. Everyone at our club strives to be captain and lift a trophy.”

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup final between Kingussie and Skye Camanachd takes place at the Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday throws up at 4.05pm and Martin MacLean is the match referee.