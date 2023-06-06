Skye captain relishing underdogs tag ahead of MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Skye captain relishing underdogs tag ahead of MacTavish Cup final

The islanders are playing in the MacTavish Cup final for the first time since 1990.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye's John Gillies clears the ball ahead of John Barr (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye's John Gillies clears the ball ahead of John Barr (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye Camanachd go into Saturday’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup final against Kingussie with the underdogs tag but that doesn’t faze skipper John Gillies.

Skye’s last appearance in a MacTavish final was in 1990, the year the islanders lifted the Camanachd Cup, when they lost 5-3 to Saturday’s opponents Kingussie after an epic battle.

The Scotland under-21 international said: “It’s never a bad thing to be underdogs in my opinion.

“We’ll have a big support behind us on the day and we have gained experience in the Premiership this season, playing big matches every week.

“We weren’t firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, but we picked up. We lost at Kinlochshiel on the opening day, but we won all our away matches after that and the 5-1 win at Caberfeidh on Saturday was the best I’ve seen us play.

“The whole squad, and the management team, are so together.

“We’ll go into the final with confidence, and we’ll look to play the way we can play.”

Gillies added: “All the players in the current squad weren’t even born the last time we were a MacTavish Final, so this appearance is long overdue.

“Being Skye Camanachd captain makes it a proud day for me and my family and I would love to lift that trophy on Saturday.”

Kingussie’s James Falconer celebrates the last minute goal that won the Cup. 2022 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

Opponents Kingussie certainly have the big game experience, but their captain James Falconer insists there is no chance of complacency getting in the way of their bid for another trophy win.

Falconer was a key part of Kingussie’s Grand Slam success in 2022, collecting his first MacTavish medal in the process.

He said: “We can’t underestimate anyone.

“I missed our Macaulay Cup tie against Skye in Portree in April, but we trailed 2-0 at one point in that game and were maybe lucky to get the win in the end.

“We can be slow starters at times, making it hard for ourselves, and we need to cut that out.

“We need to make sure we have our wits about us at all times.

“We have experience of these games, but nerves can play a part for both sides. I think fitness will also be a big factor as the Bught is a big pitch and the hot weather has left it firm.

“We are good to go though and it’s a privilege to captain Kingussie. Everyone at our club strives to be captain and lift a trophy.”

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup final between Kingussie and Skye Camanachd takes place at the Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday throws up at 4.05pm and Martin MacLean is the match referee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Shinty

Beauly's Thomas MacKinnon (right) with Lorne Mackay (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie fight back to draw with Newtonmore; Lovat hit top gear against Beauly
Kilmallie's Martin Stewart after the 6-0 Balliemore Cup final win against Caberfeidh in 2016. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie's Martin Stewart
Lovat's Marc MacLachlan ties to get past Thomas MacKinnon (left) and Gus Renwick (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Derby day in the Mowi Premiership as familiar foes meet again
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick celebrates the opening goal. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie's blistering start ends Newtonmore's Camanachd Cup hopes
Ally Lamont, left, (Lewis) with Sandy Fraser (Boleskine). Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Lewis Camanachd's Ally Lamont
Newtonmore's Steven Macdonald clears the ball despite the attempted block from Liam Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie face Newtonmore in Camanachd Cup clash of the round
Ross Gordon puts Skye into the lead late in the second half. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: A point gained for Skye Camanachd but manager insists it should have been…
Fort William's Calum Shepherd in action against Oban Camanachd's Blair MacFarlane. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty Spotlight: 10 quickfire questions for Fort William's Calum Shepherd
Fort William's Calum Shepherd, right, challenges Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd's Daniel MacCuish to miss Kinlochshiel encounter
Shinty historian Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan presents Camanachd Association President, Steven MacKenzie with the Sutherland Cup player of the match trophy to be used in finals from 2023 onwards. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Sutherland Cup final man of the match to be awarded trophy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]