Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare ‘undoubted talent’ Ross MacMillan from Inveraray

Versatile MacMillan will likely feature for the top-flight side in their Camanachd Cup last-eight clash this weekend.

By Alasdair Bruce
Ross MacMillan, centre. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Oban Camanachd have signed former Scotland under-21 cap Ross MacMillan from Inveraray.

The ex-Oban Celtic player has trained with Gareth Evans’ side and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final tie with Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park, Yoker.

MacMillan, who can play in defence or attack, has just completed a five-match suspension and is eligible to play against GMA as he did not feature for Inveraray in their first-round defeat to Bute.

However, he is cup-tied for the Artemis Macaulay Cup having already played in that competition.

His addition is a welcome boost for Oban Camanachd given their chronic absentee list for one of the biggest games of the season.

Daniel Sloss (finger), Louie McFarlane (ankle) and David Lafferty (knee) are all injured, and Scott MacMillan and Daniel MacVicar are both suspended. Keith MacMillan is working, while Malcolm Clark, Daniel Madej, Alexander MacDonald and Gregor MacDonald are all on holiday.

Boss Evans doesn’t have his troubles to seek, and only has 10 players available from his recognised first-team pool.

However, he hopes Evan McLellan will return from long-term injury to bolster the squad.

Evans said: “You can see from the list of players that are missing that we are really struggling for the trip to Glasgow, but Ross signing and Evan returning helps us a lot.”

On his new signing, Evans added: “Ross has undoubted talent, but has to rein in his discipline, and we have stressed that to him.

“He can be one of the best players around for a long time to come, and if he trains hard and concentrates on doing what he does best, which is playing shinty to a very high standard, he’ll be an asset to our club – but ultimately, it’s down to him.”

