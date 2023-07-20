MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks

The vessel has been laid up in dry dock since May with propeller control issues, which have yet to be fixed.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Hebridean Isles due to issues has remained in dry dock since May. Image: Allan Milligan.
MV Hebridean Isles due to issues has remained in dry dock since May. Image: Allan Milligan.

CalMac has confirmed the MV Hebridean Isles will remain in dry dock following failed attempts to carry out repairs.

The ferry, which usually operates the Uig- Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle route, has been laid up since the end of May with propeller control issues.

Engineers in Troon, where the vessel is in dry dock, have failed to fix manoeuvrability issues after several weeks.

This has resulted in a continued delay in the ferry’s return to service, which CalMac estimates will now be August 24.

It means the MV Alfred will continue to operate between Ardrossan and Brodick alongside MV Caledonian Isles.

The MV Alfred will remain on the Ardrossan to Brodick route due to the continued absence of the MV Hebridean Isles. Image: Pentland Ferries.

The MV Isle of Arran will also continue to operate alongside MV Finlaggan on a two-vessel service on Islay and the Campbeltown service remains cancelled.

This will lead to further frustration from islanders who rely on ferry services for important travel connections.

The MV Hebridean Isles has been plagued with issues mostly stemming from the age of the vessel, a lofty 38 years old.

‘Very disappointing news’

Like most vessels in the CalMac fleet, it is well past its operational lifespan but is still an integral part of the west coast ferry network.

CalMac is forced to rely on older vessels due to delays in delivering two new ferries, currently being built by Ferguson Marine.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “Unfortunately, despite extensive sea and berthing trials, the issues which are affecting the vessel’s manoeuvrability are still apparent.

“For this reason, we are not currently in a position where the Hebridean Isles can return to service.

“This is very disappointing news, and I apologise to our customers and communities.

“We have started a detailed review of options for further investigation and maintenance, and the outcome of this review will be discussed internally as a matter of priority.

“Our team is continuing to work hard to do whatever we can to minimise disruption and vessel deployment plans beyond August 25 will remain under review based on the wider network needs.”

