MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks

CalMac has confirmed the MV Hebridean Isles will remain in dry dock following failed attempts to carry out repairs.

The ferry, which usually operates the Uig- Lochmaddy-Tarbert triangle route, has been laid up since the end of May with propeller control issues.

Engineers in Troon, where the vessel is in dry dock, have failed to fix manoeuvrability issues after several weeks.

This has resulted in a continued delay in the ferry’s return to service, which CalMac estimates will now be August 24.

It means the MV Alfred will continue to operate between Ardrossan and Brodick alongside MV Caledonian Isles.

The MV Isle of Arran will also continue to operate alongside MV Finlaggan on a two-vessel service on Islay and the Campbeltown service remains cancelled.

This will lead to further frustration from islanders who rely on ferry services for important travel connections.

The MV Hebridean Isles has been plagued with issues mostly stemming from the age of the vessel, a lofty 38 years old.

‘Very disappointing news’

Like most vessels in the CalMac fleet, it is well past its operational lifespan but is still an integral part of the west coast ferry network.

CalMac is forced to rely on older vessels due to delays in delivering two new ferries, currently being built by Ferguson Marine.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “Unfortunately, despite extensive sea and berthing trials, the issues which are affecting the vessel’s manoeuvrability are still apparent.

“For this reason, we are not currently in a position where the Hebridean Isles can return to service.

“This is very disappointing news, and I apologise to our customers and communities.

“We have started a detailed review of options for further investigation and maintenance, and the outcome of this review will be discussed internally as a matter of priority.

“Our team is continuing to work hard to do whatever we can to minimise disruption and vessel deployment plans beyond August 25 will remain under review based on the wider network needs.”